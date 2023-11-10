Bet on UFC 295 in Minnesota by signing up with the leading US betting sites featured on this page – where there is up to $2,750 in free bets, plus you can also bet in ANY US State as they are situated offshore.



Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295: Get $2,750 Free Bets



Showcased below are the top Minnesota offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting as the MMA bandwagon heads into UFC 295 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York.

These UFC betting sites have all the UFC 295 fights this weekend and associated markets to bet on including the main event UFC Light-Heavyweight fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

New players can also claim up to $2,750 in free bets if joining all three, but creating an account with one will get you up to $1,000 in UFC betting offers.

As soon as you’ve created your account – we can show you how to do this below – there are many existing customer offers plus being offshore these Minnesota sportsbooks don’t have to follow any state gambling rules and regulations – meaning you can bet in ANY US State, including Minnesota.

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Minnesota With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

With the Minnesota sports betting sites offshore, this means set gambling restrictions in certain states don’t apply to their players. So, if you live in a region that has betting restrictions you can bet safely on UFC 295 with the sportsbooks on this page.

The BetOnline UFC betting offer is a perfect place to begin, which will reward new players with a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

If you want to get the full free bet bonus of $1000, you will need to deposit $2000 first.

But, if you can’t outlay this amount it’s okay as smaller outlays will still qualify you for this bonus – even a $200 first deposit will get you a $100 free bet for UFC 295.

Therefore, betting on UFC 295 in Minnesota or ANY US state with BetOnline is easy and you can get going by just following the pointers here.

Open a BetOnline account by clicking the above link and then head to the ‘Green Join’ button. Enter some basic personal details like your address, email address and date of birth and your account will be set up within moments with no KYC documents required.

2. Make a Deposit



To add fund to your new BetOnline account just head to their banking/cashier section – there are many payment methods supported (see below).

Top Tip – to get the full $1000 welcome offer you must deposit $2000 (50% bonus).

BetOnline accepts payments from a whole host of methods, including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Other Fight

Go to the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left menu bar – select ‘MMA’, then pick ‘UFC 295’ which will list of all the UFC 295 fights – including the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira clash for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title on Saturday.

In total, there are 13 fights at UFC 295, so lots of choice. There are also many markets to bet on with each fight – including the outright moneyline (who will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Next up is to pick your bet, click on the odds provided and this will populate a betslip where you can add in a stake and any winnings will be shown if the bet is a winning one.

Just click ‘place bet’ when you are happy.

UFC 295 Betting Options



We’ve listed below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main fight between Prochazka vs Pereira to give you some examples on how to bet on UFC 295 if living in Minnesota.

Or, if you are still looking for a bet, you can see all our UFC picks here.

Moneyline Bet: Bet on a fighter to win

Method of Victory Bet: Bet on a fighter to win and how they will win

Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round the fight will end in – over or under a set marker

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Draw @ +6600

A $400 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $420 should he win.

Method of Victory:

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $300 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $330.

Over/Under Rounds:

Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145

Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $200 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $230.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Minnesota Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

Betting on UFC 295 can make watching the fights much more exciting and most of the time this can be done with ease. However, this depends on where you live as some states in the US still have different gambling laws and restrictions to follow.

The good news though is the best Minnesota sports betting sites listed don’t need to follow any set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like Florida, California or Texas, where betting is still being debated and currently has some restrictions, are three examples – but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can overcome these betting obstacles.