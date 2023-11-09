UFC

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Kentucky – Best KY Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Alex Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz UFC
Alex Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz UFC

Discover how to bet on UFC 295 in Kentucky by joining the best US betting sites featured on this page with up to $2,750 in betting offers, plus being situated offshore you can also use these to bet in ANY US State.

Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295: Get $2,750 Free Bets

See below our top Kentucky offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting as the popular MMA action moves into UFC 295 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The three featured UFC betting sites have the UFC 295 fights and markets to bet on including the main event UFC Light-Heavyweight headline act between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

If you join all three there is a maximum of $2,750 in free bets – or even if you join one there’s will up to $1,000 in betting offers.

Once your account is set up, there are also many existing customer offers plus being offshore these Kentucky sportsbooks don’t have to comply with any set state gambling rules and regulations – so you can bet in ANY US State or region.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Kentucky With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

With these Kentucky sports betting sites based offshore, set gambling restrictions in states don’t apply to their customers. So, if you live in an area that has betting restriction you can bet on UFC 295 safely and securely.

You can start with the BetOnline UFC betting offer, which is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 and will have all the betting options you need for the upcoming UFC 295 fights.

To get the free bet bonus of $1000, you must deposit $2000 to start.

Can’t deposit $2000? Don’t worry as smaller outlays will still qualify for the offer – even a $100 first deposit will get you a $50 free bet for UFC 295.

So, betting on UFC 295 in Kentucky or ANY US state with BetOnline is a simple process which is explained in these pointers.

1. Create a BetOnline Account

Sign-up with BetOnline account by clicking the link above and then on the ‘Green Join’ button. Fill out some standard personal details like your address, name, email address and date of birth – then your account will be set up within minutes with no KYC checks required.

2. Deposit

Add funds to your new BetOnline account with any of the deposit methods BetOnline (see below) – you can do this via their banking area once your account is set up.

Top Tip – to get the full $1000 welcome offer you must deposit $2000 (50% bonus).

BetOnline accepts many payments options including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Other Fight

Head over to the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar on the BetOnline site – pick ‘MMA’, then choose ‘UFC 295’ which will list of all the UFC 295 fights – including the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC Light-Heavyweight Title clash.

On the night there are 13 bouts at UFC 295, so lots choice to bet on. There are also many markets within each fight- including the outright moneyline (which fighter will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Then select your bet, click on the odds given and this will populate a betslip where you can add in a stake and any winnings will be revealed if the bet wins.

Click ‘place bet’ when you are happy.

UFC 295 Betting Options

See below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main fight between Prochazka vs Pereira to give you some examples on how to bet on UFC 295 if living in Kentucky.

Or, if you can’t decide on a bet, you can see all our UFC picks here.

  • Moneyline Bet: Bet on a fighter to win
  • Method of Victory Bet: Bet on a fighter to win and how they will win
  • Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round the fight will end in – over or under a set marker

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Draw @ +6600

A $200 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $210 should he win.

Method of Victory:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $300 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $330.

Over/Under Rounds:

  • Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145
  • Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $400 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $460.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Kentucky Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

Betting on MMA can make watching the upcoming UFC 295 fights much more exciting and most of the time this can be done with ease. That said, there are still some areas and states in the US that make it harder, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best Kentucky sports betting sites listed don’t need to follow any set gambling rules as they are offshore.

States like Florida, California or Texas, where betting is still being debated and currently has some restrictions, are three examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations without issues.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 Poster
UFC

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 295 In Maine – Best UFC Betting Sites In ME

Author image Kyle Curran  •  48min
UFC 295 - Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Idaho – Best UFC Betting Sites In ID
Author image Kyle Curran  •  55min

Read on to find out how to bet on UFC 295 in Idaho by joining the best US betting sites listed below, and claim up to $2,750 in free bets…

Alex Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Kentucky – Best KY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

Discover how to bet on UFC 295 in Kentucky by joining the best US betting sites featured on this page with up to $2,750 in betting offers, plus being situated…

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Alaska – Best UFC Betting Sites In AK
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Jiri Prochazka UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Hawaii – Best HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Bruce Buffer UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Georgia – Best GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira UFC
UFC
How To Bet On UFC 295 In Utah – Best UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Arrow to top