See below our top Kentucky offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting as the popular MMA action moves into UFC 295 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The three featured UFC betting sites have the UFC 295 fights and markets to bet on including the main event UFC Light-Heavyweight headline act between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

If you join all three there is a maximum of $2,750 in free bets – or even if you join one there’s will up to $1,000 in betting offers.

Once your account is set up, there are also many existing customer offers plus being offshore these Kentucky sportsbooks don’t have to comply with any set state gambling rules and regulations – so you can bet in ANY US State or region.

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Kentucky With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

With these Kentucky sports betting sites based offshore, set gambling restrictions in states don’t apply to their customers. So, if you live in an area that has betting restriction you can bet on UFC 295 safely and securely.

You can start with the BetOnline UFC betting offer, which is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 and will have all the betting options you need for the upcoming UFC 295 fights.

To get the free bet bonus of $1000, you must deposit $2000 to start.

Can’t deposit $2000? Don’t worry as smaller outlays will still qualify for the offer – even a $100 first deposit will get you a $50 free bet for UFC 295.

So, betting on UFC 295 in Kentucky or ANY US state with BetOnline is a simple process which is explained in these pointers.

Sign-up with BetOnline account by clicking the link above and then on the ‘Green Join’ button. Fill out some standard personal details like your address, name, email address and date of birth – then your account will be set up within minutes with no KYC checks required.

2. Deposit



Add funds to your new BetOnline account with any of the deposit methods BetOnline (see below) – you can do this via their banking area once your account is set up.

Top Tip – to get the full $1000 welcome offer you must deposit $2000 (50% bonus).

BetOnline accepts many payments options including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Other Fight

Head over to the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar on the BetOnline site – pick ‘MMA’, then choose ‘UFC 295’ which will list of all the UFC 295 fights – including the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC Light-Heavyweight Title clash.

On the night there are 13 bouts at UFC 295, so lots choice to bet on. There are also many markets within each fight- including the outright moneyline (which fighter will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Then select your bet, click on the odds given and this will populate a betslip where you can add in a stake and any winnings will be revealed if the bet wins.

Click ‘place bet’ when you are happy.

UFC 295 Betting Options



See below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main fight between Prochazka vs Pereira to give you some examples on how to bet on UFC 295 if living in Kentucky.

Or, if you can’t decide on a bet, you can see all our UFC picks here.

Moneyline Bet: Bet on a fighter to win

Method of Victory Bet: Bet on a fighter to win and how they will win

Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round the fight will end in – over or under a set marker

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Draw @ +6600

A $200 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $210 should he win.

Method of Victory:

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $300 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $330.

Over/Under Rounds:

Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145

Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $400 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $460.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Kentucky Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

Betting on MMA can make watching the upcoming UFC 295 fights much more exciting and most of the time this can be done with ease. That said, there are still some areas and states in the US that make it harder, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best Kentucky sports betting sites listed don’t need to follow any set gambling rules as they are offshore.

States like Florida, California or Texas, where betting is still being debated and currently has some restrictions, are three examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations without issues.