Read on to find out how to bet on UFC 295 in Idaho by joining the best US betting sites listed below, and claim up to $2,750 in free bets which also allow you to bet in ANY US State – including Idaho.



Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295: Get $2,750 In Free Bets



See below our trio of recommended Idaho offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting with the UFC 295 action from Madison Square Garden, New York this Saturday.

The three best UFC betting sites listed all have the best UFC 295 fights and markets to bet on this weekend, including the much-anticipated UFC Light-Heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

For new users there is up to $2,750 in betting offers to get involved with if you sign-up with all of them. Plus, there are also plenty of ongoing existing customer offers, while being based offshore these Idaho sportsbooks don’t have to adhere any set state gambling rules and regulations – meaning you can bet in ANY US State.

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Idaho With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

These Idaho sports betting sites are based offshore, so any state gambling restrictions don’t apply to their users. So, if you live in a banned betting area – like Idaho – you can bet on UFC 295 safely and 100% securely, with no issues.

You can get going with the BetOnline UFC betting offer which is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. So, if you want the full free bet bonus of $1000, you will have to deposit $2000.

But the great news is smaller bets will still qualify for this offer – so even a $200 first deposit will get you a $100 free bet for UFC 295.

This means betting on UFC 295 in Idaho or ANY US state with BetOnline is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps here.

Get a BetOnline account by clicking the link above and then heading to the big green ‘Join’ button. Just fill out some basic personal information like your name, address and date of birth and your account will be set up in just a few moments – with NO KYC checks.

2. Deposit



Add funds to your new BetOnline account with the plenty of deposit methods options at BetOnline (see below) – you can do this via their banking area once your account is up and running.

Don’t forget – to get the full $1000 welcome offer, you will need to begin with a $2000 deposit (50% bonus), but smaller first outlays are also fine.

BetOnline accepts payments from many methods, including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Fight

Go to the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar, pick ‘MMA’, then select ‘UFC 295’ which will bring up all the UFC 295 fights – including the main event of the night Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

In total there are 13 fights at UFC 295 so plenty to be betting on. There are also lots of markets to bet on each fight with – including the outright moneyline (fight winner), method of victory, over/under rounds, distance betting, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Choose your bet, click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip where you can add a stake and any winnings will be shown here if the bet wins.

Then, just click ‘place bet’ when you’re ready to get the bet on.

UFC 295 Betting Options

With a collossal evening of UFC action this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York, you can place bets on ALL 13 UFC 295 fights including the all the early prelims, prelims and of course the main card – with some of the amazing UFC prize money on offer.

The UFC Light-Heavyweight Title – Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira is the big fight of the night as all the UFC 295 card will climax with this bout.

We’ve listed below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main event to give you some inspiration on how to bet on UFC 295 in Idaho.

Or if you are stuck for a bet you can see all our UFC picks here.

Moneyline Bet: Bet either fighter to win

Method of Victory Bet: Bet on either fighter to win and how they will win

Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round you think the fight will end in – over or under a set market

Popular Betting Odds For UFC 295



Moneyline:

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Draw @ +6600

A $100 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $110 if he wins.

Method of Victory:

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $200 bet on Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO at +200 would return a profit of $400.

Over/Under Rounds:

Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145

Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $100 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $115.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Idaho Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

UFC betting makes watching the MMA contests a lot more fun – adding that bit more joy to your night when following the action from fight-to-fight.

Most of the time, this is simply done, but there are some areas of the US that still make it difficult, with certain gambling restrictions in place.

However, the best IDAHO sports betting sites on this page are not required to follow set gambling laws as they are based offshore.

States like Florida, California or Idaho, where betting is still being prohibeted and currently has some restrictions, are three examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass this with ease.