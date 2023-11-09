MMA

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Florida – Best UFC Betting Sites In FL

Andy Newton
Learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Florida by getting accounts with the listed US betting sites below that have up to $2,750 in free bets to claim and will also permit you to bet in ANY US State – including Florida.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295: $2,750 In Free Bets

We’ve listed below the three best Florida offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting with the top UFC 295 action from Madison Square Garden, New York the big MMA highlight this Saturday.

The trio of UFC betting sites featured all showcase the best UFC 295 fights and markets to bet on for this weekend’s showcase event, including the top-billing UFC Light-Heavyweight title main event clash between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

For new players there is up to $2,750 in free bets to claim if you join all three – or just feel your way by joining one. There are also many ongoing existing customer offers, plus being based offshore these Florida sportsbooks don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules and regulations – meaning you can bet in ANY US State.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Florida With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

As mentioned, these Florida sports betting sites are based offshore, so set state gambling restrictions don’t apply to them or their customers. So, if you live in a banned betting area – like Florida – you can safely bet on UFC 295.

Get started with the BetOnline UFC betting offer which is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. If you want the full free bet bonus of $1000, you will need to deposit $2000.

But the good news is smaller outlays still qualify for the offer – so even a $200 first deposit will get you a $100 free bet for UFC 295.

Therefore, betting on UFC 295 in Florida or ANY US state with BetOnline is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1. Join BetOnline

Join BetOnline by clicking the link above and then opening an account via their ‘Green Join’ button. Just fill out some simple personal details like your name, address and date of birth and your account will be set up swiftly.

2. Make a Deposit

Fund your new BetOnline account with the many deposit methods supported at BetOnline (see below) – you can do this via their cashier or banking area after joining.

Remember to get the full $1000 welcome offer in place you will need to start with a $2000 deposit (50% bonus), but smaller first outlays are also fine.

BetOnline accepts payments from a whole host of methods, including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Fight

Find the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar, select ‘MMA’, then pick ‘UFC 295’ which will list all the UFC 295 fights – including the top-billing event Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

There are 13 fights at UFC 295 over the night so bet on them all, or just pick selected ones. With many markets to bet on each fight with – including the outright moneyline (who will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting – bettors are spoilt for choice.

Pick your bet, click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip where you can add in a stake and any winnings will be showcased here if the bet should win.

Then, just click ‘place bet’ when happy to get the bet on.

UFC 295 Betting Options

With a huge night of entertaining UFC action this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, you can bet on ALL 13 UFC 295 fights including the all the early prelims, prelims and of course the main card – with stacks of UFC prize money on offer.

The UFC Light-Heavyweight Title – Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira is the main event as all the UFC 295 action will head towards this clash. While, the co-main event will see Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich face-off for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title.

We’ve listed below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main event to give you some examples on how to bet on UFC 295 in Florida.

Or if you are stuck for a bet you can see all our UFC picks here.

  • Moneyline Bet: Bet on a fighter to win
  • Method of Victory Bet: Bet on a fighter to win and how they will win
  • Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round the fight will end in – over or under a set marker

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Draw @ +6600

A $100 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $105 if he wins.

Method of Victory:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $100 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $110.

Over/Under Rounds:

  • Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145
  • Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $100 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $115.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Florida Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

UFC betting makes watching the fights that bit more exciting, adding that but more fun to your night when watching the action unfold.

Most of the time, this is easily done, but there are some states in the US that still make it more difficult, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best FLORIDA sports betting sites on this page don’t need to follow any set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like Florida, California or Texas, where betting is still being debated and currently has some restrictions, are three examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations with ease.

There is also up to $2,750 in UFC 295 free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining too.

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

