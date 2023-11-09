Betting

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Canada – Best UFC Betting Sites In Canada

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295

Place a bet on UFC 295 in Canada with the best CA sports betting sites listed below and also get a $400 free bet along the way. Betting on this stellar UFC 295 pay-per-view event couldn’t be easier with our featured Canada sports betting sites.

Also, you can bet on UFC 295 in any region or part of Canada, even if it has not yet been legalized where you are located with our reliable and easy-to-use Canada offshore sportsbook below.

Best Canada UFC Betting Site For UFC 295: $400 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)

Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for UFC betting. Simply click the link below to sign-up and get up to a $400 free bet which can be used to place a bet on UFC 295 today.

Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

What Time Is UFC 295 In Canada?

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45pm CT
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Canada

Placing a bet on UFC 295 if living in Canada is not hard, so check out our three simple steps here.

1. Join Bodog

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be directed to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and privately.

2. Deposit and Fund Your Account

Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select one of the many deposit options – and add some money to your account. In order to make full use of their $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets

Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘MMA’, then ‘UFC’ tab which will take you to a page with all the UFC 295 fights on, including the main event – Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira.

Find a fight you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular betting markets which allow you to bet on a fighter to win the contest via various methods.

Once you’ve found a fighter to back – click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just simply click ‘place bet’.

UFC 295 Betting Options

UFC 295 takes centre stage at Madison Square Garden, New York this weekend, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

Not only that, but the co-main event sees Tom Aspinall take on Sergei Pavlovich for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title. There are also a further 11 fights on the rest of the UFC 295 undercard, making it household event for fans all around the world.

There are another three highly competitive fights that make up the main card, which comes after eight prelim bouts to kick the night off. Not to mention the huge amount of prize money on offer at UFC 295, with both the main event combatants set to receive huge purses.

There are plenty of different UFC 295 markets to wager on. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on mixed martial arts there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the stacked UFC 295 card in Canada.

Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various UFC sportsbooks and betting sites:

  • Fight Outcome: Pick a fighter to win the bout
  • Round Betting: Bet on which round the fight will end in
  • Method of Victory: Will the fight end in KO/TKO, submission, DQ or via decision?
  • Total Rounds: Bet on how many rounds the fight will last
  • Fight To Go The Distance?: Bet on whether or not the fight will go the full scheduled distance

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Draw @ +6600

Over/Under Rounds:

  • Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145
  • Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

Method of Victory:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Canada Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

UFC betting is popular all around the world, including Canada and this is possible with the top offshore Canada betting sites on this page.

Most of the time, this is easily done, but there are some areas that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best Canada sports betting sites on this page don’t need to adhere to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

This means that no matter where you reside in Canada, from Vancouver to Toronto, or Calgary to Montreal, you can place wagers on this compelling UFC 295 card from Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday, November 11.

As mentioned, there is also up to $4,900 in UFC free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

Top Five Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match (100% Sports Bonus And 25% Casino Bonus) 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

