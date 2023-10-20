UFC

How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas – Best TX Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
You can bet on UFC 294 in Texas with the best TX Sportsbooks on this page – including Everygame, who have a $500 free bet welcome offer and being based offshore means you can use them to bet in ANY US State.

How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas With Everygame

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Get $500 in UFC 294 free bets
Claim $500 Everygame UFC 294 Free Bet

Everygame UFC 294 Betting Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

Join Everygame for a UFC 294 free bet of up to $500 with their 100% deposit bonus and by joining this top TX sportsbook it will allow you to bet on UFC in Texas or ANY US State.

This includes the weekend UFC 294 card and the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as the co-main contests between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

The Everygame TX sportsbook are offering $500 betting bonus specifically for this bumper UFC 294 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $500

Can’t Deposit The Full $500?

Don’t worry as Everygame will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will get you a $100 UFC 294 free bet to use.

Why Join Everygame For TX Sports Betting On UFC 294?

UFC fans will be looking forward to the 294 edition this weekend and the headline UFC Lightweight Title fight between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – and by using Everygame you can bet on the UFC 294 fights from ANY US state – like Texas.

This is because Everygame are based offshore and they don’t have to follow the set state rules that still prohibit gambling in some areas.

Everygame will have all the big fight odds and main associated markets, like round betting and method of victory too. Plus, joining is easy, fast and secure with no KYC checks and there are also many existing customer offers to look out for after sign-up.

Main Reasons To Join Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Arrow to top