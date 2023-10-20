How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas – Best TX Sportsbooks

You can bet on UFC 294 in Texas with the best TX Sportsbooks on this page – including Everygame, who have a $500 free bet welcome offer and being based offshore means you can use them to bet in ANY US State.



How To Bet On UFC 294 In Texas With Everygame

Join Everygame Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Get $500 in UFC 294 free bets

Everygame UFC 294 Betting Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)



Join Everygame for a UFC 294 free bet of up to $500 with their 100% deposit bonus and by joining this top TX sportsbook it will allow you to bet on UFC in Texas or ANY US State.

This includes the weekend UFC 294 card and the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as the co-main contests between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

The Everygame TX sportsbook are offering $500 betting bonus specifically for this bumper UFC 294 card.

Deposit up to a max of $500

Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet

Maximum free bet $500

Can’t Deposit The Full $500?

Don’t worry as Everygame will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will get you a $100 UFC 294 free bet to use.

Why Join Everygame For TX Sports Betting On UFC 294?



UFC fans will be looking forward to the 294 edition this weekend and the headline UFC Lightweight Title fight between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – and by using Everygame you can bet on the UFC 294 fights from ANY US state – like Texas.

This is because Everygame are based offshore and they don’t have to follow the set state rules that still prohibit gambling in some areas.

Everygame will have all the big fight odds and main associated markets, like round betting and method of victory too. Plus, joining is easy, fast and secure with no KYC checks and there are also many existing customer offers to look out for after sign-up.

Main Reasons To Join Everygame

Better odds and more markets

100% deposit bonus (up to $500)

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Bet on the new NFL 2023 season

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto