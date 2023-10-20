UFC

How To Bet On UFC 294 In Florida – Best FL Sportsbooks

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294

Learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Florida with the best FL Sportsbooks below, which include BetNow who have a $1000 free bet welcome offer and being based offshore, you can use them to place bets on UFC in ANY US State.

How To Bet On UFC 294 In Florida With BetNow

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 294 bets
Claim $1000 BetNow UFC 294 Free Bet

BetNow UFC 294 Betting Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Create an account with BetNow and you’ll be on your way to claiming a UFC 294 free bet of up to $1000 with their 100% deposit bonus. By also joining this top FL sportsbook it will allow you to bet on UFC in Florida or ANY US State.

This includes the big weekend UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi and the main rematch event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski – plus the co-main bouts between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

The BetNow FL sportsbook are offering $1000 betting bonus specifically for this UFC 294 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $1000?

To get the full $1000 bonus, you must deposit $1000, but this offer also applies to smaller first outlays.

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Join BetNow For FL Sports Betting On UFC 294?

UFC fans will be getting excited for the 294 edition this weekend that includes the UFC Lightweight Title fight between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski.

And by joining up with BetNow, not only can bettors get up to $1000 in free bets, but they can also bet on any of the UFC 294 fights from ANY US state – like Florida.

The reason is, BetNow are a fully regulated offshore Florida sportsbook, so the set state rules that apply in some regions don’t apply to them.

At BetNow you will also find the some of the best big fight odds and main associated markets, like round betting and method of victory. Joining is also very simple, quick and safe with no KYC checks.

Positives To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Wide selection of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
