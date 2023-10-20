UFC

How To Bet On UFC 294 In California – Best CA Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294

You can bet on UFC 294 in California with the best CA Sportsbooks on this page, including Bovada who have a $750 free bet offer and being situated offshore, you can use them to bet on UFC in ANY US State.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On UFC 294 In California With Bovada

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in UFC 294 free bets
Claim $750 Bovada UFC 294 Free Bet

Bovada UFC 294 Betting Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Join Bovada today and you can then claim a UFC 294 free bet of up to $750 with their 75% deposit bonus. By also signing up with this top CA sportsbook it will let you bet on UFC in California or ANY US State.

This includes the big weekend UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi and the main rematch fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

The Bovada CA sportsbook are offering $750 betting bonus specifically for this UFC 294 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 75% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $750

Can’t Deposit The Full $1000?

To get the full $750 bonus, you have to deposit $1000, but this offer also applies to smaller outlays.

Here Are Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For CA Sports Betting On UFC 294?

UFC fans will be looking forward to the 294 edition this weekend that is spearheaded by the UFC Lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski.

And by signing up with Bovada bettors get up to $750 in free bets, but they can also bet on any of the UFC 294 fights from ANY US state – including California.

Why? Well Bovada are a fully regulated offshore California sportsbook, so the state rules that apply in some areas don’t apply to them of their customers.

Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
 Claim Now
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

