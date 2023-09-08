Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland is here as the UFC Middleweight Title is on the line in the main event at UFC 293. Ahead of this huge night of UFC action, you can cash in at some top US sports betting sites ahead of the stellar UFC 293 show from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

Saturday night sees a truly compelling main event go down for the UFC Middleweight Title as Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Sean Strickland. The bout headlines this stellar UFC 293 show from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9.

Israel Adesanya regained his crown last time out, emphatically knocking out Alex Pereira in their middleweight rematch earlier this year. Now, he faces a stern test in Sean Strickland, who is aiming to become the 185-pound king in his first attempt at UFC gold.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then there is money to be made. Adesanya is a -600 favorite, with Strickland the +450 underdog. Backing Adesanya to win the fight outright doesn’t present huge value to bettors, but betting on the method of victory will give better odds for UFC 293 bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a submission or disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Israel Adesanya won his last MMA fight via emphatic knockout in Round 2 earlier this year – can he make back-to-back KO wins? If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Adesanya to win by KO/TKO in the fourth round. You’ll get exciting Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended US sports betting sites are a great place to start for your UFC 293 betting.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds

185-pound champion Israel Adesanya is the overriding betting favorite to defeat Sean Strickland in the main event at UFC 293, although it may not be as clear cut as the bookies are thinking given Strickland’s impressive stoppage ratio.

‘The Last Stylebender’ aims to win an eighth UFC Middleweight Title fight and further solidify himself as the greatest 185-pound mixed martial artist in history.

This fight has well and truly captured the imagination of the MMA public in the US, as well as catching the eye of UFC fans all around the globe.

The current Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland odds* are as follows:

Israel Adesanya: -600

Sean Strickland: +450

