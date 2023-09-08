Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland is here as the UFC Middleweight Title is on the line in the main event at UFC 293. Ahead of this huge night of UFC action, you can cash in at some top Mexico sports betting sites ahead of the stellar UFC 293 show from down under in Sydney, Australia.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

Top 5 Mexico Sports Betting Sites For UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds

BetOnline – Knockout welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Triple-deposit welcome bonus and trusted sportsbook Bovada – Crypto customers receive separate tailored bonus BetNow – MMA experts with great UFC 293 odds MyBookie – Niche UFC markets and attractive welcome offer

How To Bet On UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland In Mexico

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 293 wagers

Latest Mexico Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in Mexico now and has been for over a decade – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the UFC 293action this Saturday from anywhere in Mexico.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these MX offshore betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on this remarkable UFC 293 event – headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Title.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Mexico sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

Another nice winner for UFC bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this UFC 293 event, headlined by the great Israel Adesanya, who aims to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against contender Sean Strickland.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on UFC 293 in Mexico, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

UFC 293 Gambling Options In Mexico With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Saturday night sees a truly compelling main event go down for the UFC Middleweight Title as Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Sean Strickland. The bout headlines this stellar UFC 293 show from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9.

Israel Adesanya regained his crown last time out, emphatically knocking out Alex Pereira in their middleweight rematch earlier this year. Now, he faces a stern test in Sean Strickland, who is aiming to become the 185-pound king in his first attempt at UFC gold.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then there is money to be made. Adesanya is a -600 favorite, with Strickland the +450 underdog. Backing Adesanya to win the fight outright doesn’t present huge value to bettors, but betting on the method of victory will give better odds for UFC 293 bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a submission or disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Israel Adesanya won his last MMA fight via emphatic knockout in Round 2 earlier this year – can he make back-to-back KO wins? If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Adesanya to win by KO/TKO in the fourth round. You’ll get exciting Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended Mexico sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds

185-pound champion Israel Adesanya is the overriding betting favorite to defeat Sean Strickland in the main event at UFC 293, although it may not be as clear cut as the bookies are thinking given Strickland’s impressive stoppage ratio.

‘The Last Stylebender’ aims to win an eighth UFC Middleweight Title fight and further solidify himself as the greatest 185-pound mixed martial artist in history.

This fight has well and truly captured the imagination of the MMA public all around the world, as well as catching the eye of UFC fans specifically in Mexico.

The current Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland odds* are as follows:

Israel Adesanya: -600

Sean Strickland: +450

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)