If you want to bet on huge the huge Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 291 this weekend, then look no further. We have the lowdown on all the best sports betting action in the USA, with a range of free bets and bonuses available. 

Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites For UFC 291

 Claim Offer
 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 Claim Offer
 Claim Offer
 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – One of the best all-round USA sports betting sites
  3. MyBookie – MMA specialists for your UFC 291 betting
  4. Everygame – Long-established sportsbook with multi-deposit bonus
  5. Bovada – Exceptional welcome offer for crypto bettors

How To Bet On UFC 291 In USA

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 291 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is now legalized across 37 states, there are still those who unable to wager using traditional operators.

Fear not, the sportsbooks listed in this article allow bettors join the action from ANY state

Our recommended USA sports betting sites are also the top specialists in MMA betting and have bigger markets, better odds and fewer betting restrictions.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 291 in USA and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these USA sports betting sites are open to you too.

The biggest benefit that traditional bookies just can’t match though, is the jaw dropping welcome bonuses that you can access. All new customers can enjoy hundreds of dollars in free bets as well as other ongoing promotions once signed up.

UFC 291 Gambling Options in USA with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The much-anticipated UFC 291 card promises to be a night of drama in the octagon. Taking place on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the bout will see two of the UFC’s big hitters in action.

Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2018 bout, this time for the BMF title and in the co-main event, Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira will face-off in the latter’s first light heavyweight contest.

With so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too. If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with UFC this is slightly different as if you bet over 1.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 2 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the second round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Volkanovski to win in round 4 by KO/TKO. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Whichever bets you choose to place on UFC 291, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chose

What Time/Date Is UFC 291?

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -145 | Gaethje +125

UFC 291 Odds

These are the current match odds at BetOnline for the main and co-main events:

  • Dustin Poirier -145
  • Justin Gaethje +125
  • Alex Pereira -101
  • Jan Błachowicz -119

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports.
