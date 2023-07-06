How To Bet On UFC 290 In West Virginia

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great West Virginia sports betting sites.

Taking place on 8 July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 290 is one of the most exciting MMA events of the year.

Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez will take on Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion in what promises to be an epic night of fighting.

Last time both fighters stepped in the octagon was UFC 284, however, their outcomes were very different. Volkanovski struggled and ended up losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez performed well though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

That, of course, is just the main event for UFC 290, as there is a whole night of fighting before that with plenty of action for you to get involved in.

The easiest bet to place for UFC 290 is the outright winner, otherwise known as the moneyline. To place this bet simply choose who you think will win each fight and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds on the favorites in this market but if you want to keep it simple, then it’s a good one to take.

Another popular UFC bet is the under/over market. That is when you predict whether the match will finish before or after a specific round.

Method of victory is another betting option, where you predict how a match will be decided – either by submission, knockout or judges decision, regardless of who wins.

UFC prop bets are usually where the best odds can be found though. These are where you combine multiple bets into one, and in the process increase your odds. For example, Rodriguez to win by judges decision.

Because the West Virginia sports betting sites on our list are MMA betting specialists, you can expect to find all the usual markets as well as some extra niche ones that aren’t available elsewhere too. This is just another reason to look outside of traditional bookies.

With more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, there are many markets to choose from and plenty of sports betting action to enjoy so make sure you get the best value from UFC 290 betting. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324