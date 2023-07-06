Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Virginia sports betting sites.

You can even do your UFC 290 betting with free bets instead of your own cash and it is probably a lot easier than you think. We’ll show you how, as well as telling you everything else you need to know about how to maximise your chances of cashing in on the event.

Top 5 Virginia Sports Betting Sites For UFC 290

BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – One of the best all-round Virginia sports betting sites MyBookie – MMA specialists for your UFC 290 betting Everygame – Long-established sportsbook with multi-deposit bonus Bovada – Exceptional welcome offer for crypto bettors

How To Bet On UFC 290 In Virginia

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 290 wagers

Latest Virginia Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is already legalized in Virginia so bettors have a choice of where to place their UFC 290 bets. However, if you only use the traditional bookies, then you are missing out on some exceptional value and offers elsewhere.

Our recommended Virginia sports betting sites are offering awesome welcome offers plus bigger markets and better odds too for UFC 290.

Sign-up is quick and easy, you can get registered in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Virginia and there are no KYC checks so the process is really smooth. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Virginia sports betting sites are available to you as well.

But that’s not all, when you register, you can take advantage of amazingly generous welcome bonuses offering completely free bets for UFC 290 plus ongoing regular offers too.

It pays to shop around for the best value when placing a bet on the UFC 290 in Virginia so make sure you consider all options to get the best value from your wagers.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 8 July, UFC 290 is one of the most hotly anticipated MMA events of the year.

Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez will take on Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion and it promises to be an exciting night of fighting.

UFC 284 was the last time either man stepped in the octagon to fight, however, their outcomes were different. While Volkanovski struggled and ended up losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev, Rodriguez won, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round.

That, of course, is just the main event for UFC 290, as there is a whole night of fighting and sports betting action to enjoy before that too.

The easiest bet to place for UFC 290 is the outright winner, also known as the moneyline. To place this bet simply choose who you think will win the fight and place your bet. You won’t get the best odds on the favorites in this market but if you want to keep it simple, then it’s a good one to take. You can also look at the underdogs for better odds.

Method of victory is also a popular market for UFC. This is predicting how a match will be decided – either by submission, knockout or judges decision, regardless of who wins.

You could also bet on the under/over market. That is when you predict whether the match will finish before or after a specific round.

UFC prop bets are often where the best odds can be found though. These are where you combine multiple bets into one, and in the process increase your odds. For example, Rodriguez to win in under three rounds via knockout.

Because the Virginia sports betting sites on our list are MMA betting specialists, you can expect to find all the usual markets as well as some niche ones that you won’t find elsewhere. Just another way that traditional bookies can’t compete with these online sportsbooks.

With more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, there are many markets to choose from and plenty of sports betting action to enjoy so you owe it to yourself to get the best value from your bets. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324