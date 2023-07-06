How To Bet On UFC 290 In New Jersey

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great New Jersey sports betting sites.

You can even do your UFC 290 betting with free bets instead of your own cash and it is probably a lot easier than you think.

Latest New Jersey Sports Betting Update

There is already legalized sports betting in New Jersey, so bettors have plenty of options when it comes to UFC 290 betting.

MMA betting specialists have outstanding welcome offers, bigger markets and better odds for true sports fans to enjoy.

You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in New Jersey and there are no KYC checks making it really quick and simple to join. If you're 18-years-old or over, these New Jersey sports betting sites are open to you.

Upon sign-up you will get access to phenomenal welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in New Jersey with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated MMA events of the year and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 8 July.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez, with both fighters entering the octagon for the first time since UFC 284.

That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

That, of course, is just the main event, and there is a full exciting night of fighting before that to get your UFC 290 betting action.

The simplest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds but it’s easy to place and adds an extra bit of excitement to every bout.

Two other popular markets are the under/over and the method of victory. The under/over is when you choose a round and predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. While the method of victory is betting on whether the match will end by submission, knockout or judges decision regardless of winner.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via knockout.

Because our recommended New Jersey sports betting sites are genuine sports specialists, you will find all the UFC 290 markets you could want as well as niche markets that you won’t see at the traditional bookies.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, so if you want to bet on all the action and get the best odds too, then our recommended New Jersey sports betting sites are worth a look. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324