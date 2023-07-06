How To Bet On UFC 290 In New Hampshire

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great New Hampshire sports betting sites.

UFC 290 betting

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated MMA events of the year and it is easy to see how given the strength of the card.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and if it’s anything like UFC 284 then it promises to be an amazing night of fighting.

That was the last time either man stepped into the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

That, of course, is just the main event, and there is a full card of fighting before that to get your UFC 290 sports betting action.

The simplest UFC 290 betting market is, without doubt, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. If you stick to the favorites for this you won’t get the best odds, so it might be worth looking at the underdogs.

Another popular market is the under/over. That is when you choose whether the fight will end over or under the round you have selected. Or perhaps you might like to bet on the method of victory instead – submission, knockout or judges decision.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you can be more specific with the bet and get rewarded with better odds. An example of this would be Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via submission.

It’s worth noting that our recommended sites are genuine sports specialists, and that means you will likely find very niche markets that you won’t see at the traditional bookies as well as all the usual ones too.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, and that creates plenty of markets to bet on and plenty of payout potential with our recommended New Hampshire sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324