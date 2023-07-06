How To Bet On UFC 290 In Nevada

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Nevada sports betting sites.

Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update

You can already legally place sports bets in Nevada

Our recommended Nevada sports betting sites are the top specialists in MMA betting and have better odds, bigger markets, plus jaw dropping welcome bonuses to help your wagers go further.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Nevada and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Nevada sports betting sites are open to you.

When you register on these sportsbooks, you will receive awesome welcome bonuses of hundreds of dollars in free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies just cannot compete with.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will fight Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez, and if it’s anything like UFC 284 we are all in for a treat.

That was the last time either man entered the octagon, and both put on a good show, if not always successful. Unfortunately for him, Volkanovski lost his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev while Rodriguez did well, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round.

That, of course, is just the main event at UFC 290, as there is a whole night of fighting before that to get your UFC 290 betting teeth into.

The simplest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds for this, unless you choose an underdog or outsider to win.

You could also bet on the under/over market. That is when you choose a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Another popular bet is method of victory which is when you choose how a fight will be won, rather than when or by whom.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win in under two rounds via submission.

However, with great potential reward comes much more risk, and you need to be aware that all your predictions need to land for you to win via a prop bet.

One last thing to bear in mind is that our chosen sites are genuine sports specialists, and that means as well as all the usual UFC markets, you can also find very niche markets that you won’t see at the traditional bookies.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290 too, and that creates plenty of payout potential with our recommended Nevada sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324