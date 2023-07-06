How To Bet On UFC 290 In Mississippi

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Mississippi sports betting sites.

UFC 290 betting

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Mississippi with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA and it is easy to see how given the strength of the card.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and if it’s anything like UFC 284 we are all in for a treat.

That was the last time either man stepped into the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

The simplest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds or thrilling experience, but it’s easy to see the appeal.

You could also bet on the under/over market. That is when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Method of victory is another fun market to explore.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via submission. Just be aware, though, that greater potential reward always comes with more risk, and you will need all your predictions to land to win your prop bet.

While Volkanovski versus Rodriguez is the main event, there are more than a dozen other fights scheduled for UFC 290 too, and that creates plenty of payout potential with our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324