How To Bet On UFC 290 In Maryland

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas

You can even do your UFC 290 betting with free bets instead of your own cash and it is probably a lot easier than you think. We’ll show you how, as well as telling you everything else you need to know about how to maximise your chances of cashing in on the event.

BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – One of the best all-round Maryland sports betting sites MyBookie – MMA specialists for your UFC 290 betting Everygame – Long-established sportsbook with multi-deposit bonus Bovada – Exceptional welcome offer for crypto bettors

Maryland has already legalized sports betting, so bettors have plenty of options out there when it comes to UFC 290 betting. If you want to find the best experience offering the most value though, it pays to look away from traditional bookies.

Our recommended Maryland sports betting sites are the top specialists in MMA betting and have bigger markets, better odds and do not impose betting limits.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Maryland and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Maryland sports betting sites are open to you.

The biggest value from these sportsbooks though, comes from the range of outstanding welcome offers available to all new Maryland bettors.

Want hundreds of dollars in free bets? Of course you do. These Maryland sports betting sites offer incredible welcome and ongoing bonuses you won’t want to miss.

If you’re looking to get the best value from your UFC 290 betting in Maryland, then you really should check out these sites.

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA and it takes place on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will take on Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez and if it’s anything like UFC 284 we are all in for a special night.

That was the last time either man stepped into the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski lost his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev meanwhile Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett in the second round.

That, of course, is just the main event, and there is a whole night of fighting before that to get your UFC 290 betting action.

The simplest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds especially for the favorites, but it’s worth checking out the underdog odds.

Another popular bet for UFC 290 is the under/over market. That is when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Method of victory is another fun market to explore where you choose how the match ends rather than when or by whom.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are more specific bets that might suit the more experienced UFC bettors or those who know the fighters well. An example of this could be Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via knockout.

The recommended Maryland sports betting sites on this list are genuine sports specialists, so they offer all the usual markets plus additional niche markets that you won’t see at the traditional bookies too.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290 too, and that creates plenty of payout potential and betting action with our recommended Maryland sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324