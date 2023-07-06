Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Iowa sports betting sites.

You can even do your UFC 290 betting with free bets instead of your own cash and it is probably a lot easier than you think. We’ll show you how, as well as telling you everything else you need to know about how to maximise your chances of cashing in on the event.

How To Bet On UFC 290 In Iowa

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Iowa with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA and with a main card draw of Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez, it’s easy to see why.

Australian Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Rodriguez on 8 July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and if it’s anything like UFC 284 it will be a special night.

That was the last time either man entered the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in a second round submission.

Of course, that is just the main event, and there is a whole night of fighting before that to get in on some UFC 290 betting action.

The simplest UFC 290 betting market is the outright winner, also known as the moneyline. For this you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds, particularly for the favorite but it’s simple to place and adds and extra bit of fun to the fight.

The under/over market is exceptionally popular in UFC betting. That is when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Or you might want to choose the method of victory market, where you choose how the fight will end rather than when or by whom.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win by judges decision.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, so there are plenty of bouts, markets and odds to choose from at our recommended Iowa sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324