Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Indiana sports betting sites.

You can even do your UFC 290 betting with free bets instead of your own cash and it is probably a lot easier than you think. We’ll show you how, as well as telling you everything else you need to know about how to maximise your chances of cashing in on the event.

Top 5 Indiana Sports Betting Sites For UFC 290

BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – One of the best all-round Indiana sports betting sites MyBookie – MMA specialists for your UFC 290 betting Everygame – Long-established sportsbook with multi-deposit bonus Bovada – Exceptional welcome offer for crypto bettors

How To Bet On UFC 290 In Indiana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 290 wagers

Latest Indiana Sports Betting Update

Indiana has already legalized sports betting, so bettors will be spoilt for choice when it comes to UFC 290 betting. However, if you want to find the best value, that means looking away from traditional bookies.

Our recommended Indiana sports betting sites are the top specialists in MMA betting and have better odds, bigger markets, and fewer betting restrictions.

You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Indiana and there are no KYC checks so it’s a much quicker and smoother registration process. They are also more accessible so anyone 18 years or over can join too.

When you register, you will be able to access incredible welcome bonuses of hundreds of dollars in free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value that traditional bookies just simply can’t match.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Indiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

One of the most anticipated MMA events of the year, UFC 290 will take place July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez and if it’s anything like UFC 284 we are all in for a treat.

That was the last time either man entered the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski lost his Lightweight title but Rodriguez did well, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

That, of course, is just the main event at UFC 290, but there are plenty of other fights to get your UFC 290 betting teeth into.

The simplest UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. You won’t get the most exciting odds, particularly for the favorites, but it’s easy to place and can be fun, especially if you choose the underdog and they win.

You could also bet on the under/over market. That is when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Method of victory is another popular market to explore where you can choose from submission, knockout or judges decision for the result, regardless of who wins.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. This is a much more specific bet but can also give the best odds, an example of this would be Rodriguez to win in under three rounds via knockout.

One last thing to note is that our sourced sites are genuine sports specialists, and that means you will likely find very niche markets that you won’t see at the traditional bookies as well as all the usual markets too. So if you really love your sports betting and want to explore the full range, then these Indiana sports betting sites are for you.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290, and that creates plenty of options when it comes to markets and bets so make you get the most value with our recommended Indiana sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324