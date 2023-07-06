How To Bet On UFC 290 In Illinois

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Illinois sports betting sites.

UFC 290 betting

Top 5 Illinois Sports Betting Sites For UFC 290

Latest Illinois Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is already legalized in Illinois, so customers can explore all the options out there when it comes to UFC 290 betting. However, if you want to find the best sports betting experience with the most value, then traditional bookies aren’t the answer.

Our recommended Illinois sports betting sites are the top specialists in MMA betting and have bigger markets, better odds and fewer betting restrictions.

You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Illinois and there are no KYC checks making it a much smoother and simpler registration. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Illinois sports betting sites are available to you as well.

All new bettors will be able to access jaw-dropping welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies simply can’t compete with.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Illinois with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA with Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez as the main card.

Australian Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Rodriguez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

UFC 284 was the last time either man stepped into the octagon, and both put on a thrilling fight. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez did better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round.

That, of course, is just the main event, and there are a dozen fights in total on the night and lots of different markets you can bet on.

The easiest UFC 290 betting market is undoubtedly the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. Betting on the favorites won’t get you great odds, but if you fancy one of the underdogs, it’s worth a shot.

Another popular market is the under/over market. That is when you try to predict whether a fight will end before or after your chosen round. Method of victory is another fun market to explore where you don’t need to choose your winner, just the method they will win by.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via knockout.

However, with great potential reward comes much more risk, and you need to be aware that all your predictions need to land for you to win via a prop bet.

One last thing to note is that our recommended sites are genuine sports specialists, and that means you will likely find very niche markets on top of all the regular ones that you won’t see at the traditional bookies.

With a great line up of fights for UFC 290, there are plenty of options to bet on and lots of payout potential with our recommended Illinois sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324