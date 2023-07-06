How To Bet On UFC 290 In Connecticut

Fight fans are in for a treat in July as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez step into the Octagon in Las Vegas – and you can feel like you are part of it with some great Connecticut sports betting sites.

UFC 290 betting

UFC 290

Latest Connecticut Sports Betting Update

Connecticut has already legalized sports betting, so when it comes to betting on UFC 290, bettors are free to explore all the options out there. If you want to find the best experience though, you should look further afield than traditional bookies.

Our recommended Connecticut sports betting sites are the top specialists in sports betting and have bigger markets, better odds and fewer betting limits.

Registration is also a much smoother and quicker experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on UFC 290 in Connecticut and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Connecticut sports betting sites are accessible to you.

New customers can access exceptional welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

UFC 290 Gambling Options in Connecticut with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

UFC 290 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in MMA with the main card of Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez.

Australian Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Rodriguez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

The last time either man stepped into the octagon was UFC 284 and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round via submission.

That, of course, is just the main event, and there is a whole night of fighting before that to enjoy UFC 290 betting.

The easiest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet. This won’t offer great odds on the favorites but if you back an underdog, it can give a decent payoff.

The under/over market is also a very popular one, when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. The method of victory market is another option to explore. Here you don’t have to pick the winner, just the method the victor will win by, such as submission, knockout or judges decision.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. These are where you essentially consolidate multiple bets into one, and in the process multiply your odds. For example, Volkanovski to win in under two rounds via knockout.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290 too, and that creates plenty of fights to bet on and plenty of markets to choose from with our recommended Connecticut sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324