How To Bet On UFC 290 In Colorado

UFC 290 is one of the most exciting events of the year in MMA and it is easy to see how given the strength of the card.

Australian Alexander Volkanovski, the Featherweight champion will meet Mexican challenger Yair Rodriguez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and if it’s anything like UFC 284 it will be a special one.

That was the last time either man stepped into the octagon, and both put on a thrilling bout. That night, Volkanovski struggled a little, losing his Lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez fared better though, defeating Josh Emmett in the second round.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez is just the main event, don’t forget there is a whole night of fighting before that to get your UFC 290 betting teeth into.

The simplest and most popular UFC 290 betting market is, of course, the outright winner. Otherwise known as the moneyline, you just choose your winner and place your bet.

The under/over market is also very popular. That is when you pick a round and attempt to predict whether the bout will be won before or after it. Method of victory is another fun market to explore and you can choose from knockout, submission or judge decision.

The best odds in UFC 290 betting come in the prop bets, though. This is where you bet on more specific outcomes of the fight such as Volkanovski to win in under three rounds via submission.

However, with great potential reward comes much more risk, and you need to be aware that all your predictions need to land for you to win via a prop bet.

There are more than a dozen fights scheduled for UFC 290 too, and that creates plenty of payout potential with our recommended Colorado sports betting sites. Here is the full card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

UFC 290 Odds

Despite him dropping his Lightweight title on his last outing, Alexander Volkanovski is strongly fancied to retain his Featherweight belt at UFC 290.

Much of that will likely be down to Yair Rodriguez’s comparative lack of experience. He has just 15 fights behind him, while Volkanovski has 25. The Mexican has also lost more fights (three) in those 15 than Volkanovski has lost (two) in his 25.

Volkanovski also has a significant power advantage if their knockout records are anything to go by.

One thing that Rodriguez does have going for him is a five-inch height advantage, although that only translates into one extra inch of reach.

Rodriguez, then, is certainly an outsider, but the result is far from a formality, and a stunning win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 shows he certainly has the pedigree to go to-to-toe with elite fighters.

These are the current UFC 290 betting odds from BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Alexander Volkanovski -424

Yair Rodriguez +324