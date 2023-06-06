The stage is set for an incredible night of fighting at UFC 289 on 10 June in Vancouver. And if you want to get a piece of the action, we’ll show you the best Mississippi sports betting sites with outstanding free bet offers.

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 289, then you should take a look at these knockout offers, giving hundreds of dollars in free bets and generous odds too.

Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For UFC 289 Betting

BetOnline – Jaw-dropping $1000 of free bets on offer BetNow – Kick-start UFC 289 betting with 150% welcome bonus Bovada – Impressive offer for crypto bettors in Mississippi Everygame – A sports fans dream with vast markets and top odds MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for UFC fans and bettors

Latest Mississippi Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Mississippi, you can still bet on UFC 289 in state.

In fact, these top Mississippi sports betting sites offer much better value than traditional bookies anyway.

Benefits begin as soon as you sign up, registration takes seconds with no KYC checks and anyone 18 years and over can join.

When you register you can take your pick from the awesome welcome bonuses on offer including up to $1000 in free bets and multi-deposit bonuses on your first three deposits.

Add to that vast sports markets, some exclusive ones too, highly competitive odds and fewer betting restrictions and you can see why these Mississippi sports betting sites are soaring in popularity.

If you really want to get the most from your UFC 289 bets in Mississippi then these sites give you the best overall customer experience.

How To Bet On the UFC 289 In Mississippi

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 289 wagers

UFC 289 Gambling Options in Mississippi with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The much-anticipated UFC 289 promises to be a night of drama in the octagon. Taking place on June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, the bout will see two of the UFC’s big hitters in action.

Two co-main events will see Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes taking on Irene Aldana plus former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira take on Beneil Dariush.

And with so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too.

If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with UFC this is slightly different as if you bet over 1.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 2 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the second round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Nunes to win in round 3 by submission. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Whichever bets you choose to place on UFC 289, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chosen Mississippi sports betting sites.

How To Get A UFC 289 Free Bet In Mississippi

It is really easy to take advantage of these great UFC 289 betting offers. Just follow the simple steps below and enjoy the free bet rewards.

• Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

• Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

• Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

• Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

• Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for UFC 289 betting

1. BetOnline UFC 289 Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Get outstanding value on your first deposit with the BetOnline 50% welcome bonus. Deposit up to $2000 and you’ll be given 50% of it back in completely free bets. An awesome way to kick-start your UFC 289 betting in Mississippi.

2. BetNow UFC 289 Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

If you’re a low stake gambler, you might think these offers aren’t for you, but that’s not true. At BetNow deposits as low as $20 quality for the 150% welcome offer so you can stretch your first deposit even further giving you extra chances to win on your UFC 289 bets.

3. Bovada UFC 289 Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Whether you’re a crypto bettor or prefer to bet in USD, Bovada has a welcome offer for you. This trusted and popular Mississippi sports betting site knows how to look after its customers and provides a great all-round service to sports fans. The current crypto offer is a 75% bonus up to 750%, check out the site for other offers too.

4. Everygame UFC 289 Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Sports betting specialists for almost three decades, Everygame is a top choice for UFC 289 betting in Mississippi. The welcome offer gives 100% deposit match on the first three deposits up to $250 so it delivers continual rewards as well as generous betting odds.

5. MyBookie UFC 289 Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

With excellent sports market coverage, exceptional customer service and a user-friendly platform, it’s easy to see why MyBookie is a popular Mississippi sports betting site. New customers can make the most of 50% back in free bets up to $500 on first deposits too.

UFC 289 Odds

With two exciting main events, UFC 289 offers some interesting sports betting markets to enjoy.

The co-main event sees former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira try to reclaim the title against Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is renowned for his fierce competitiveness and 16 of his record 19 finishes in the UFC have come by submission so this fight promises to be epic.

Meanwhile the top card event will see the most decorated fighter in women’s UFC history, Amanda Nunes defending her Bantamweight title against Irene Aldana.

It is undoubtedly Aldana’s biggest fight of her career, and she will be hoping her kickboxing skills will give her an edge. Stats show that out of the two women, Aldana lands more significant strikes (5.39 per minute) than Nunes (4.40).

However, Aldana’s striking accuracy is just 39%, meaning that she can tire easily and unless she lands something big early on, Nunes’ power and stamina is expected to see her through.

It’s worth noting though that Aldana’s most recent victory came in the form of an upkick to the body in September 2022, which is only the third such KO in UFC history, so she does have that in her locker.

These are the current match odds at BetOnline.

Irene Aldana +240

Amanda Nunes -300

Beneil Dariush -116

Charles Oliveira -104

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.