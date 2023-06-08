How To Bet On UFC 289 In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

If you want to bet on huge Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight at UFC 289 this weekend, then look no further. We have the lowdown on all the best sports betting action in Canada.

We’ve found the finest Canada sports betting sites offering hundreds of dollars in free bets for the big fight as well as the widest markets and best odds for the bout. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 289 Betting

BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the huge UFC 289 card Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook Stake – 200% Welcome deposit bonus up to $1000 to claim with instant pay-outs for UFC 289 Powbet – Get a $150 match up to 100% with this growing worldwide brand MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses ahead of UFC 289 LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best Canada sports betting sites on this page will let you to bet on the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana super-fight at UFC 289 in Canada from ANY state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in Canada. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early UFC prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for MMA bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Nunes vs Aldana UFC 289 bout in any area of the Canada or the US – regardless of their individual state rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional CA UFC betting sites.

What Time/Date Is UFC 289?

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)

Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

How To Bet On UFC 289 In Canada



UFC 289 Gambling Options In Canada With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The much-anticipated UFC 289 card promises to be a night of drama in the octagon. Taking place on June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, the bout will see two of the UFC’s big hitters in action.

Two co-main events will see Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes taking on Irene Aldana. Plus former UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira, take on Beneil Dariush.

With so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too. If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with UFC this is slightly different as if you bet over 1.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 2 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the second round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Nunes to win in round 3 by submission. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Whichever bets you choose to place on UFC 289, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chosen Canada sports betting sites.

How To Get A UFC 289 Free Bet In Canada

Claiming the free bets from our top Canada sportsbooks is as easy as a free hit in MMA. Simply follow the steps below and then place your bets on the stacked UFC 289 card.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for UFC 289 betting

1. BetOnline UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on UFC 289 this weekend in Canada.

2. Bodog UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.

3. Stake UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer: 200% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Stake are a trusted sportsbook among Canada sports bettors with a solid reputation that they’ve built over the years. With competitive odds and a leading customer service they will provide betters with all they need to enjoy having a wager on their favorite sports. To get going, new players at Stake can also tap into their welcome offer that provides players with a 200% match deposit bonus up to $1000. There’s a lot to like.

4. Powbet UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $150

Powbet are fast making a name for themselves as the ‘go-to’ sportsbook in Canada. With all the top sports covered, including soccer, NBA, NFL and horse racing there is a lot to get excited about when using their slick and easy-to-navigate site. They also have an easy 100% match deposit bonus to claim for new players – up to $150 – so getting ahead of the game with Powbet is made simple.

5. MyBookie UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the UFC 289 markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.

6. Lucky Block UFC 289 Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of UFC 289 markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)

UFC 289 Odds

With two exciting main events, UFC 289 offers some interesting sports betting markets to savour.

The co-main event sees former UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira, try to reclaim the title by earning another shot at glory if he can beat Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is renowned for his fierce competitiveness and 16 of his record 19 finishes in the UFC have come by submission, so this fight promises to be special.

Meanwhile, the main event will see the most decorated fighter in women’s UFC history, Amanda Nunes, defending her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title against Irene Aldana over five rounds.

It is undoubtedly the biggest fight of Aldana’s career, and she will be hoping her kickboxing skills will give her an edge. Stats show that out of the two women, Aldana lands more significant strikes (5.39 per minute) than Nunes (4.40 per minute).

However, Aldana’s striking accuracy is just 39%, meaning that she can tire easily and unless she lands something big early on, Nunes’ power and stamina is expected to see her through.

It’s worth noting though that Aldana’s most recent victory came in the form of an upkick to the body in September 2022, which is only the third such KO in UFC history, so she does have that in her locker.

These are the current match odds at BetOnline:

Irene Aldana +250

Amanda Nunes -325

Beneil Dariush -145

Charles Oliveira +125

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change

