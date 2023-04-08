Want to bet on UFC 287 in Louisiana? We’ve got you covered. We’ll show you where to get the best markets, the most competitive odds, and how to get the biggest value from Lousiana sports betting sites ahead of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287.

Did you know you can get free UFC bets too? We will also explain how to access a range of completely free bets so, when you bet on the Pereira vs Adesanya fight at UFC 287 in Louisiana, you get more for your money.

Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For UFC 287 Betting

BetOnline – Offering an outstanding welcome bonus and fantastic UFC 287 odds BetUS – Huge range of UFC 287 markets and 125% sign up bonus too BetNow – Popular sports betting site with great UFC 287 betting odds MyBookie – Renowned sports betting site known for top rate customer service Everygame – Long established and trusted site for your UFC 287 betting in Louisiana

Latest Louisiana Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting has been recently approved in Louisiana, we advise you place your UFC 287 bets in Louisiana at our recommended sportsbooks. Better still, there are a great range of benefits to registering with these sportsbooks for your UFC 287 betting.

To start with, the registration process couldn’t be quicker or easier. There are no KYC checks so you can complete sign-up in just a few minutes and start placing your UFC 287 wagers straight away.

Secondly, these sites offer a range of exclusive markets that you won’t find in traditional bookies. Most sites will offer the main outright odds and other basics, but these sites are sports betting specialists and offer a much wider choice of markets for Louisiana sports bettors.

Additional benefits include generous welcome offers such as free bets, regular promotions giving extra value, anonymous crypto deposits and no state betting restrictions either.

If you really want to make the most of UFC 287 betting in Louisiana, these sports betting sites are a great option. Read on for more details of all the exciting sign-up offers and how you can access them in Louisiana ahead of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2.

How To Bet On UFC 287 In Louisiana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Pereira vs Adesanya 2 UFC 287 wagers

UFC 287 Gambling Options in Louisiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

One of the biggest fights in the UFC is almost upon us as Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 goes down this weekend from the Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida.

With UFC 287 being one of the biggest fight cards of the year, there are several different options for UFC bettors when it comes to placing their wagers on the main event fight for the UFC Middleweight Title.

Some of the options for bettors looking to gamble on UFC 287 include the outright fight winning market, method of victory, total knockdowns, under/over rounds, round betting and total rounds amongst many more.

Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 last year, becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion in just his eighth professional MMA fight. Not only that, but the Brazilian also boasts two wins in kickboxing over his counterpart.

All in all, Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya on three occasions already. Can the former long reigning champion Israel Adesanya write the wrongs of those fights and becoming a two-time UFC champion? Will Alex Pereira solidify himself as the best 185-pound fighter on the planet? Only time will tell.

If you want to bet on UFC 287 in Louisiana, there are so many markets to choose from and lots of free bets and promotions you can access at these Louisiana sports betting sites so don’t miss out.

How To Get A Free Bet In Louisiana On UFC 287

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 287 in Louisiana, why would you miss out on thousands of dollars of free bets available to you? Well, the good news is, you don’t have to. Simply follow the steps below and you can access an abundance of offers and free bets from these Louisiana sports betting sites.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for UFC 287 betting

1. BetOnline UFC 287 Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an excellent reputation amongst sports bettors in Louisiana and they are a trusted and established site that have been around for over 20 years. If you want to bet on UFC 287 and in particular the Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 fight, then make sure you check them out for great odds. Their incredibly generous welcome bonus gives you 50% of your first deposit back in free bets. That means that if you deposit $2000, you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets.

2. BetUS UFC 287 Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are a much-loved sports betting site with an easy-to-use platform and exceptional customer service. They are a favorite to many MMA bettors and their UFC 287 markets are immense. If betting on the UFC 287 rematch clash between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya in Louisiana, you can take advantage of their enticing 125% deposit bonus for new customers. Deposit $100 or more and receive 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus as well up to $2500.

3. BetNow UFC 287 Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: 150% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow are another sportsbook who are offering a great promotion for UFC enthusiasts ahead of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287. Their user-friendly platform has all the UFC 287 markets you could want and fantastic odds too. As well as their nice welcome bonus, BetNow are known for their regular promotions that reward loyal customers. Their sign-up offer gives you 150% back in free bets for your first deposit up to $300.

4. MyBookie UFC 287 Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Excellent customer service is the focus on MyBookie, and this established sportsbook has been looking after their sports bettors for nearly a decade. Offering a vast range of sports markets, they are a great choice for betting on UFC 287 in Louisiana. When you join you’ll be able to make the most of a 50% deposit bonus up to $500 to kick start your UFC 287 betting.

5. Everygame UFC 287 Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are THE original online sports betting site that many still consider to be the best. With over three decades of experience, they will provide all the UFC 287 markets you could want in Louisiana and excellent customer service too. Don’t miss out on their $750 welcome bonus which gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits ahead of the Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC 287 main event.

UFC 287 Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Outright Odds

When it comes to selecting your bets for the Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 main event at UFC 287, there is extreme value to be had. Pereira won the first fight last year at UFC 281 via fifth round knockout, and will be hoping of claiming yet another victory over Adesanya this time around in their rematch.

This is the fourth time the pair will have faced each other in combat, having fought twice prior to signing for the UFC in the world of kickboxing. Alex Pereira won both of those encounters too. Is ‘Poatan’ just Adesanya’s kryptonite, or can ‘The Last Stylebender’ regain his UFC Middleweight crown with a win this weekend in Miami, Florida.

Already claimed the Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Pereira vs Adesanya UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites:

Alex Pereira to Win @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +200

Alex Pereira to Win by Decision @ +500

Israel Adesanya to Win @ -138

Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +275

Israel Adesanya to Win by Decision @ +180

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change