How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites

Louis Fargher
5 min read
Read below to discover the best Oregon sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Oregon. Including UFC free bets and how to sign up and claim them before Saturday.

Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites For UFC 285

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Leading for mobile betting for UFC 285
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for UFC 285. $750 Welcome Bonus
  • Lucky Block – Front runners For No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  • BetUS – Claim a Lucrative Deposit Bonus For UFC 285. $2500 In Free Bets
  • Sportsbetting.ag – 100% UFC 285 Deposit Bonus up to $1000
  • XBet – Great Odds on all UFC 285 Fights

How To Bet on UFC 285 in Oregon

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start betting on UFC 285
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Get a UFC 285 Free Bet In Oregon

Claiming the UFC 285 betting offers to bet in Oregon is an easy process, which we have laid out below.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click on the link to go to the bookmaker offer on mobile
  3. Join up the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook

1. BetOnline UFC 285 Oregon Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up.. You can claim this UFC free bet in Oregon today by clicking below.

Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 betting offer

2. Bovada UFC 285  Oregon Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have an excellent reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285.

Claim the Bovada UFC 285 betting offer

3. Lucky Block Best for Anonymous Crypto Deposits & No ID Verification Sportsbook

For the UFC 285 fans that want to bet on the UFC 285 using cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a leading place to start.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every UFC 285 fight on the card. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets for the main event and undercard including method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting.

Claim the UFC 285 betting offer

4. BetUS UFC 285 Oregon Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to sign up to today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS UFC 285 betting offer

5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 Oregon Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is the place to be when it comes to playing your UFC 285 bets this weekend. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.

You can then place bets on any of the fights at UFC 285, including the main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including fight outcome, method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting to name but a few.

Claim the UFC 285 betting offer

6. XBet UFC 285 Oregon Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For UFC fans looking to wager on the upcoming UFC Heavyweight Title fight at UFC 285, you should familiarise yourself with XBet.

They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on the huge UFC 285 card this weekend. XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of UFC 285 this Saturday night.

Claim the XBet UFC 285 betting offer

UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
  • 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140

UFC 285 Odds

Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Oregon.

Jon Jones vs Ciryal Gane Odds

Bet Odds Play
Jon Jones -160 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +140 BetOnline logo

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso Odds

Bet Odds Play
Valentina Shevchenko -700 BetOnline logo
Alexa Grasso +500 BetOnline logo

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal Odds

Bet Odds Play
Shavkat Rakhmonov -500 BetOnline logo
Geoff Neal +375 BetOnline logo

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Odds

Bet Odds Play
Mateusz Gamrot -200 BetOnline logo
Jalin Turner +170 BetOnline logo

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Odds

Bet Odds Play
Bo Nickal -2000 BetOnline logo
Jamie Pickett +1000 BetOnline logo

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones  Odds

Bet Odds Play
Cody Garbrandt -175 BetOnline logo
Trevin Jones +150 BetOnline logo
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specializing in Football news and statistics. Publishing online articles for the Burton Albion website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. The main responsibility being to write match reports while updating the social media for the Burton Albion Ladies side. Louis has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums for his University site.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
