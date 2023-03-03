It is UFC time as the main heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is fast approaching this weekend, so see below for a full guide on how to bet on UFC 285 in Kansas.
Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For UFC 285
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
15% Cashback First 7 Days After Registration18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Deposit Match Up To $500
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Leading for mobile betting for UFC 285
- Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for UFC 285. $750 Welcome Bonus
- Lucky Block – Front runners For No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
- BetUS – Claim a Lucrative Deposit Bonus For UFC 285. $2500 In Free Bets
- Sportsbetting.ag – 100% UFC 285 Deposit Bonus up to $1000
- XBet – Great Odds on all UFC 285 Fights
Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update
Sports betting is now legal in Kansas and there are multiple options for bettors. However, most of the regulated brands will require vigorous KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets. Many UFC props will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and best betting options.
How To Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Free bet up to $1000 will be awarded
- Start choosing your UFC 285 bets
1. BetOnline UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus
BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285 this weekend. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up. You can claim this free bet in Kansas today by clicking below.
2. BovadaUFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers
Bovada have a first-rate reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.
You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285 or any sporting event on their platform.
3. Lucky Block Best for No ID Verification Sportsbook & Anonymous Crypto Deposits
For the UFC fans that want to bet on the action this weekend using cryptocurrency – then Lucky Block is a great place to start.
Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.
Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every fight this weekend. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets that includes method of victory, round betting, knockdowns and fight distance.
4. BetUS UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500
If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to join today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.
5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Sportsbetting.ag is the place to head to when it comes to placing your UFC bets. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.
You can then place bets on any of the UFC 285 fights this weekend including the highly-anticipated main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.
Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including method of victory and number of knockdowns.
6. XBet UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
For fighting fans looking to place bets on UFC 285, you should certainly explore XBet.
They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on UFC and XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.
You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of this weekend.
UFC 285 Fight Info
- 📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140
=====================================================================
UFC 285 Odds
Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Kansas.
Jon Jones Vs Ciryal Gane Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Jon Jones
|-160
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+140
Valentina Shevchenko Vs Alexa Grasso Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Valentina Shevchenko
|-700
|Alexa Grasso
|+500
Shavkat Rakhmonov Vs Geoff Neal Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|-500
|Geoff Neal
|+375
Mateusz Gamrot Vs Jalin Turner Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Mateusz Gamrot
|-200
|Jalin Turner
|+170
Bo Nickal Vs Jamie Pickett Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Bo Nickal
|-2000
|Jamie Pickett
|+1000
Cody Garbrandt Vs Trevin Jones Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Cody Garbrandt
|-175
|Trevin Jones
|+150
|1.
|
$1,000 UFC 285 Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best Sportsbooks in USA for 2023– Compare 100% Trusted Sports Betting Sites
.