Betting tips

How To Bet On UFC 285 In KS | Kansas Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
5 min read
Linkedin
Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas
Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas

It is UFC time as the main heavyweight bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is fast approaching this weekend, so see below for a full guide on how to bet on UFC 285 in Kansas.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For UFC 285

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

15% Cashback First 7 Days After Registration

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
Up To $2500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Deposit Match Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Leading for mobile betting for UFC 285
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for UFC 285. $750 Welcome Bonus
  • Lucky Block – Front runners For No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  • BetUS – Claim a Lucrative Deposit Bonus For UFC 285. $2500 In Free Bets
  • Sportsbetting.ag – 100% UFC 285 Deposit Bonus up to $1000
  • XBet – Great Odds on all UFC 285 Fights

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is now legal in Kansas and there are multiple options for bettors. However, most of the regulated brands will require vigorous KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets. Many UFC props will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and best betting options.

How To Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Free bet up to $1000 will be awarded
  4. Start choosing your UFC 285 bets

1. BetOnline UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285 this weekend. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up. You can claim this free bet in Kansas today by clicking below.

Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 betting offer

2. BovadaUFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have a first-rate reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285 or any sporting event on their platform.

Claim the Bovada UFC 285 betting offer

3. Lucky Block Best for  No ID Verification Sportsbook & Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the UFC fans that want to bet on the action this weekend using cryptocurrency – then Lucky Block is a great place to start.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every fight this weekend. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets that includes method of victory, round betting, knockdowns and fight distance.

Claim the UFC 285 betting offer

4. BetUS UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to join today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS UFC 285 betting offer

5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is the place to head to when it comes to placing your UFC bets. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.

You can then place bets on any of the UFC 285 fights this weekend including the highly-anticipated main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including method of victory and number of knockdowns.

Claim the UFC 285 betting offer

6. XBet UFC 285 Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For fighting fans looking to place bets on UFC 285, you should certainly explore XBet.

They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on UFC and XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of this weekend.

Claim the XBet UFC 285 betting offer

UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
  • 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140

=====================================================================

UFC 285 Odds

Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Kansas.

Jon Jones Vs Ciryal Gane Odds

Bet Odds Play
Jon Jones -160 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +140 BetOnline logo

Valentina Shevchenko Vs Alexa Grasso Odds

Bet Odds Play
Valentina Shevchenko -700 BetOnline logo
Alexa Grasso +500 BetOnline logo

Shavkat Rakhmonov Vs Geoff Neal Odds

Bet Odds Play
Shavkat Rakhmonov -500 BetOnline logo
Geoff Neal +375 BetOnline logo

Mateusz Gamrot Vs Jalin Turner Odds

Bet Odds Play
Mateusz Gamrot -200 BetOnline logo
Jalin Turner +170 BetOnline logo

Bo Nickal Vs Jamie Pickett Odds

Bet Odds Play
Bo Nickal -2000 BetOnline logo
Jamie Pickett +1000 BetOnline logo

Cody Garbrandt Vs Trevin Jones  Odds

Bet Odds Play
Cody Garbrandt -175 BetOnline logo
Trevin Jones +150 BetOnline logo
UFC 285 Betting Guides You May Like:

.

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
Bet On UFC 285 In Kansas
Betting tips

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In KS | Kansas Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4min
Bet On UFC 285 in Iowa
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In IA | Iowa Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22min

Get ready for the heavyweight main event this weekend by redeeming a host of UFC free bet offers, as well guiding you through how to bet on UFC 285 in Iowa. Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites…

Bet On UFC 285 in Washington DC
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In DC | Washington DC Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  31min

With the selection of sports betting sites below, MMA fans can unlock a host of UFC free bet offers for this weekend, as we run through how to bet on UFC 285 in Washington…

Bet On UFC 285 In Indiana
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In IN | Indiana Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  44min
Bet On UFC 285 in Illinois
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In IL | Illinois Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  53min
Bet On UFC 285 in Connecticut
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In CT | Connecticut Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Bet On UFC 285 In Colorado
Betting tips
How To Bet On UFC 285 In CO | Colorado Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Arrow to top