With a huge range of sports betting sites on offer below, MMA fans can claim a host of UFC free bet offers for this weekend, as we run through how to bet on UFC 285 in Idaho.
Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For UFC 285
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 15% Cashback First 7 Days After Registration 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
1.
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
2.
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Up To $2500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
5.
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
6.
200% Deposit Match Up To $500
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
15% Cashback First 7 Days After Registration18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Leading for mobile betting for UFC 285
- Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for UFC 285. $750 Welcome Bonus
- Lucky Block – Front runners For No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
- BetUS – Claim a Lucrative Deposit Bonus For UFC 285. $2500 In Free Bets
- Sportsbetting.ag – 100% UFC 285 Deposit Bonus up to $1000
- XBet – Great Odds on all UFC 285 Fights
Latest Idaho Sports Betting Update
Sports betting laws have not been passed in Idaho but that doesn’t mean that residents need to miss out on UFC 285 betting. The brands on this page will accept all players from Idaho without any issues. As they are located offshore they are subject to different rules and it is akin to going to Las Vegas on a holiday and gambling there. There are no taxes to pay and we have checked the brands for trust and security and they can be recommended.
How To Bet on UFC 285 in Idaho
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Start betting on UFC 285
How To Get a UFC 285 Free Bet In Idaho
Claiming the UFC 285 betting offers to bet in Idaho is an easy process, which we have laid out below.
- Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click on the link to go to the bookmaker offer on mobile
- Join up the bookmaker with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
- Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook
1. BetOnline UFC 285 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus
BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up.. You can claim this UFC free bet in Idaho today by clicking below.
2. Bovada UFC 285 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers
Bovada have an excellent reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.
You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285.
3. Lucky Block Best for Anonymous Crypto Deposits & No ID Verification Sportsbook
For the UFC 285 fans that want to bet on the UFC 285 using cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a leading place to start.
Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.
Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every UFC 285 fight on the card. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets for the main event and undercard including method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting.
4. BetUS UFC 285 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500
If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to sign up to today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.
5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Sportsbetting.ag is the place to be when it comes to playing your UFC 285 bets this weekend. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.
You can then place bets on any of the fights at UFC 285, including the main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title.
Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including fight outcome, method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting to name but a few.
6. XBet UFC 285 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
For UFC fans looking to wager on the upcoming UFC Heavyweight Title fight at UFC 285, you should familiarise yourself with XBet.
They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on the huge UFC 285 card this weekend. XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.
You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of UFC 285 this Saturday night.
UFC 285 Fight Info
- 📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140
=====================================================================
UFC 285 Odds
Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Idaho.
Jon Jones vs Ciryal Gane Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Jon Jones
|-160
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+140
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Valentina Shevchenko
|-700
|Alexa Grasso
|+500
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|-500
|Geoff Neal
|+375
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Mateusz Gamrot
|-200
|Jalin Turner
|+170
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Bo Nickal
|-2000
|Jamie Pickett
|+1000
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Odds
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Cody Garbrandt
|-175
|Trevin Jones
|+150
|1.
|
$1,000 UFC 285 Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
UFC 285 Betting Guides you May Like:
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best Sportsbooks in USA for 2023– Compare 100% Trusted Sports Betting Site