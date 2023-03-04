UFC free bet can be redeemed ahead of this weekend’s MMA action as we show you how to bet on UFC 285 in Connecticut.

Latest Connecticut Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is now legal in Connecticut and there are multiple options for bettors. However, most of the regulated brands will require vigorous KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets. Many UFC props will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and best betting options.

How To Bet On UFC 285 In Connecticut



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Up to $1000 in bonuses will be awarded Start finding your UFC 285 bets

1. BetOnline UFC 285 Connecticut Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285 this weekend. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up. You can claim this free bet in Connecticut today by clicking below.

2. BovadaUFC 285 Connecticut Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have a first-rate reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285 or any sporting event on their platform.

3. Lucky Block Best for No ID Verification Sportsbook & Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the UFC fans that want to bet on the action this weekend using cryptocurrency – then Lucky Block is a great place to start.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every fight this weekend. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets that includes method of victory, round betting, knockdowns and fight distance.

4. BetUS UFC 285 Connecticut Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to join today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 Connecticut Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is the place to head to when it comes to placing your UFC bets. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.

You can then place bets on any of the UFC 285 fights this weekend including the highly-anticipated main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including method of victory and number of knockdowns.

6. XBet UFC 285 Connecticut Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For fighting fans looking to place bets on UFC 285, you should certainly explore XBet.

They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on UFC and XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of this weekend.

UFC 285 Fight Info

📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023

Saturday, March 4th, 2023 📺 TV: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140

UFC 285 Odds

Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Connecticut.

Jon Jones Vs Ciryal Gane Odds

Bet Odds Play Jon Jones -160 Kansas City Chiefs +140

Valentina Shevchenko Vs Alexa Grasso Odds

Bet Odds Play Valentina Shevchenko -700 Alexa Grasso +500

Shavkat Rakhmonov Vs Geoff Neal Odds

Bet Odds Play Shavkat Rakhmonov -500 Geoff Neal +375

Mateusz Gamrot Vs Jalin Turner Odds

Bet Odds Play Mateusz Gamrot -200 Jalin Turner +170

Bo Nickal Vs Jamie Pickett Odds

Bet Odds Play Bo Nickal -2000 Jamie Pickett +1000

Cody Garbrandt Vs Trevin Jones Odds