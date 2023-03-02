Site News

Lee Astley
6 min read
ufc285
ufc285

Here are the best California sports betting sites which will allow you to bet on UFC 285 online in California. Take a look below for UFC free bets and how to sign up and claim them before Saturday.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For UFC 285

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Leading for mobile betting for UFC 285
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for UFC 285. $750 Welcome Bonus
  • Lucky Block – Front runners For No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  • BetUS – Claim a Lucrative Deposit Bonus For UFC 285. $2500 In Free Bets
  • Sportsbetting.ag – 100% UFC 285 Deposit Bonus up to $1000
  • XBet – Great Odds on all UFC 285 Fights

Latest California Sports Betting Update

Sports betting laws have not been passed in California but that doesn’t mean that residents need to miss out on UFC 285 betting. The brands on this page will accept all players from California without any issues. As they are located offshore they are subject to different rules and it is akin to going to Las Vegas on a holiday and gambling there. There are no taxes to pay and we have checked the brands for trust and security and they can be recommended.

How To Bet on UFC 285 in California

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start betting on UFC 285
How To Get a UFC 285 Free Bet In California

Claiming the UFC 285 betting offers to bet in California is an easy process, which we have laid out below.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click on the link to go to the bookmaker offer on mobile
  3. Join up the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook

1. BetOnline UFC 285 California Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on UFC 285. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up.. You can claim this UFC free bet in California today by clicking below.

2. Bovada UFC 285 California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have an excellent reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on UFC 285.

3. Lucky Block Best for Anonymous Crypto Deposits & No ID Verification Sportsbook

For the UFC 285 fans that want to bet on the UFC 285 using cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a leading place to start.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every UFC 285 fight on the card. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets for the main event and undercard including method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting.

4. BetUS UFC 285 California Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on UFC 285 with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to sign up to today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 285 California Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is the place to be when it comes to playing your UFC 285 bets this weekend. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.

You can then place bets on any of the fights at UFC 285, including the main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including fight outcome, method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting to name but a few.

6. XBet UFC 285 California Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For UFC fans looking to wager on the upcoming UFC Heavyweight Title fight at UFC 285, you should familiarise yourself with XBet.

They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on the huge UFC 285 card this weekend. XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of UFC 285 this Saturday night.

UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
  • 🏟 Stadium: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • 🎲 Main Event Odds: Jon Jones -160 | Ciryl Gane +140

=====================================================================

UFC 285 Odds

Here are the latest odds for each of the fights on the UFC 285 card which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in California.

Jon Jones vs Ciryal Gane Odds

Bet Odds Play
Jon Jones -160 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +140 BetOnline logo

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso Odds

Bet Odds Play
Valentina Shevchenko -700 BetOnline logo
Alexa Grasso +500 BetOnline logo

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal Odds

Bet Odds Play
Shavkat Rakhmonov -500 BetOnline logo
Geoff Neal +375 BetOnline logo

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Odds

Bet Odds Play
Mateusz Gamrot -200 BetOnline logo
Jalin Turner +170 BetOnline logo

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Odds

Bet Odds Play
Bo Nickal -2000 BetOnline logo
Jamie Pickett +1000 BetOnline logo

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones  Odds

Bet Odds Play
Cody Garbrandt -175 BetOnline logo
Trevin Jones +150 BetOnline logo
UFC 285 Betting Guides you May Like:

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Arrow to top