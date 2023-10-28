Boxing Betting

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Wisconsin With WI Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1

You can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Wisconsin by joining our featured WI sports betting site below, where you can also claim $750 in free bets with their 75% welcome deposit bonus.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is the big boxing action this Saturday – a fight that’s advertised as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ – with the boxing WBC World Heavyweight Champion stepping into the ring with the UFC Heavyweight Champion in a huge crossover event.

And by signing-up with our featured offshore sportsbook – Bovada – you can place a bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Wisconsin or any other US state that may have gambling restrictions.

Best Wisconsin Boxing Betting Site For Fury v Ngannou

Bovada is our top performing Wisconsin sports betting site for boxing and you can join via the link below.

There is also a 75% welcome bonus offer (up to $750) to claim in the process on your first deposit.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in Wisconsin

Placing bets on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Wisconsin is allowed with Bovada as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state gambling rules that are in place in some region – like Wisconsin.

Here’s how to join – just follow the simple steps below.

1. Sign-up With Bovada

Head over to the Bovada site via the link and look for the red ‘join now’ button.

Join by filling out some basic personal details that are all secured securely and safely.

2. Deposit

Pick a payment method to deposit at Bovada with (listed below) to fund your new account via their banking and cashier page.

To get their full $750 welcome offer, you will need to deposit $1000 with their 75% welcome bonus. But a smaller outlay of $100 also qualifies you for this offer and will get you a $75 free bet.

Here are the payment options supported by Bovada – Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether and Ethereum.

3. Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou with Bovada

Now find the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting market by clicking their ‘sports’ and then ‘boxing’ sections.

This will list the upcoming fights.

Find Fury vs Ngannou and this also have all the associated markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

Find a bet you want to place, click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. Here you can enter a stake and it will also show you any possible winnings should the bet win.

Click ‘place bet’ to get the bet confirmed.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

There are many ways to bet on boxing – you can, of course, just pick the winner, but there are also lots of other interesting options, so we’ve listed a few examples below and just how much you could win.

Plus, if you are looking for some boxing betting tips – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting on Boxing

Moneyline betting on boxing requires you to bet on a fighter to win. This Saturday, Tyson Fury is the hot favorite and just -1600 to win, so a $100 bet on him would return only a profit of $6.25.

But, if you can smell an upset – a bet on Francis Ngannou for $100a at +850 would net a $850 profit.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

Here you have to decide HOW the fight will be won.

There are several options on the Bovada sportsbook, with Tyson Fury to win by a technical knockout one of the favorites at -175.

A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ it would win $57.14 at the odds displayed.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting

Boxing round betting means you must pick which round the fight will be won in – this includes both fighters.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight is over 10 rounds, so all the outcomes are listed below.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight finishing in the 3rd round at +750 would see a profit of $750.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

