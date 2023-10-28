You can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Wisconsin by joining our featured WI sports betting site below, where you can also claim $750 in free bets with their 75% welcome deposit bonus.



Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is the big boxing action this Saturday – a fight that’s advertised as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ – with the boxing WBC World Heavyweight Champion stepping into the ring with the UFC Heavyweight Champion in a huge crossover event.

Best Wisconsin Boxing Betting Site For Fury v Ngannou



How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in Wisconsin



Here's how to join – just follow the simple steps below.

2. Deposit



3. Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou



Find Fury vs Ngannou and this also have all the associated markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

There are many ways to bet on boxing – you can, of course, just pick the winner, but there are also lots of other interesting options, so we’ve listed a few examples below and just how much you could win.

Plus, if you are looking for some boxing betting tips – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting on Boxing



Moneyline betting on boxing requires you to bet on a fighter to win. This Saturday, Tyson Fury is the hot favorite and just -1600 to win, so a $100 bet on him would return only a profit of $6.25.

But, if you can smell an upset – a bet on Francis Ngannou for $100a at +850 would net a $850 profit.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



Here you have to decide HOW the fight will be won.

There are several options on the Bovada sportsbook, with Tyson Fury to win by a technical knockout one of the favorites at -175.

A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ it would win $57.14 at the odds displayed.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting



Boxing round betting means you must pick which round the fight will be won in – this includes both fighters.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight is over 10 rounds, so all the outcomes are listed below.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight finishing in the 3rd round at +750 would see a profit of $750.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450