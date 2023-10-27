With the latest, and potentially biggest crossover boxing billing to date almost upon us, we show you the optimal way to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Washington this weekend.

While many believe Tyson Fury is the nailed on winner going into this weekend’s fight, crossover boxing has thrown a few surprises our way in the past.

Whether you are backing Fury to win, or UFC legend Ngannou to spring a shock result, we are spotlighting our pick of offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – who make online sports betting in Washington possible for its residents.

Best Washington Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



Bovada is our Washington betting site of choice – with limited options online for those in the state, their platform lets customers in the USA wager from anywhere on over 35 different sports.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Washington



With just one sportsbook available for sports betting in Washington, customers and sports fans are limited.

Fear not – Bovada are a licensed sportsbook with decades of experience, and they are home to all the usual traditional markets bettors will be accustomed to.

They also make wagering possible in restricted states, so follow the simple steps below to become a customer.

Do you have a valid email and a password in mind? Then you are set to go.

Limited ‘know your customer’ checks over at Bovada mean you can begin betting almost immediately.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, so there are no shortage of avenues for those who prefer to use alternative currencies.

Popular crypto such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum are accepted here.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou



Navigating to the this weekend’s boxing markets is straightforward – just find the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu bar, scroll to find ‘boxing’ and make your way to the Fury vs Ngannou event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odd

It might be worth taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks while we have also listed some of the latest markets and odds below.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favourite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450