Boxing Betting

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In USA & ANY State With US Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1

Bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in the USA, or ANY State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in free bets.

This Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia is being billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ as UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou crosses over into a boxing ring to face the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, but many are also expecting this to just be a warm-up event for Fury with Oleksandr Usyk waiting on the horizon.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetNow – you can bet on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight in any areas that still might have restrictions on gambling.

Best US Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (100% deposit bonus)

BetNow is our top featured US sports betting site for boxing. Just click below open an account and you can then claim their $1000 free bet with their 50% deposit welcome bonus.

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In US

Betting on boxing in the USA or ANY US state with BetNow is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1. Open Your BetNow Account

Click above and join BetNow. Find the green ‘Join’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your date of birth, name and email address – which is all stored 100% securely and safely.

2. Deposit Into Your BetNow Account

Log into your new BetNow account and head to the deposit button. Select a deposit payment method and then make your first deposit, which will qualify for their 100% welcome bonus.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $1000, but smaller outlays will still get you a 100% bonus – even a $100 deposit will land you a $100 free bet.

BetNow accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Person2Person.

3. Place Your Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Bets

Click on the ‘sportsbooks’ on the BetNow site and then find the ‘boxing’ section.

Pick the ‘Fury vs Ngannou’ fight and then select the bet you want to place from the many markets on offer – these include the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

We’ve listed a few examples further down the page.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip, where you can add a stake, and this will then show you any potential winnings at those odds.

Once decided on your bet – just click ‘place bet’.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds: Boxing Betting With BetNow

See below some of the different markets to bet with on the Fury vs Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

You can also see all our boxing picks for the upcoming fights here.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

When betting on the moneyline market in boxing this requires you to bet on a fighter to win.

So, in this case – just pick Fury or Ngannou to win the fight, but with Fury the big favorite you might not get rich betting this way.

Fury is priced at just -1600, which means a $100 win would profit only $6.25. Or if you think there might be an upset, a $100 win on Ngannou at +850 would net a profit of $850 at the odds below.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The boxing ‘method of victory’ market requires you to pick how the Fury vs Ngannou fight will be won. The favorite in this market is a Tyson Fury win by technical knockout at -175, but there are many other options to explore on the BetNow site – including knockout, unanimous decision and split decision.

An example here is a $100 win on Fury winning by technical knockout at -175 would profit $57.14 at the odds shown.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

When Will The Fight End?

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won in (by either boxer)

With the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight set to be staged over 10 rounds there are many options again.

The fight to finish (by either boxer) in rounds 4, 5 or 6 all have odds at +650, so a $100 bet on any of these rounds at those odds would profit $650. You can also be on more than one round, but this would lower any potential winnings.

You can also bet on Fury winning with the fight by it going the distance at +450, which would return $450 for a $100 bet at the odds shown here.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450

Note: all odds on this page are subject to change

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Boxing Betting

Latest news

View all
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Boxing Betting

LATEST Best Odds On USA Sportsbooks For Tyson Fury To Win By KO vs Francis Ngannou

Author image Paul Kelly  •  14min
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 5 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  12h

Bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Florida with our top FL sports betting site below, where you can also get $750 in free bets. Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou…

Tyson Fury Boxing 1
Boxing Betting
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Live Stream – How To Watch Fury vs Ngannou Boxing For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8h

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is upon us, as this compelling heavyweight crossover contest takes centre stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. With the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ almost…

Tyson Fury Boxing 1
Boxing Betting
How To Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Online For Free: Boxing Live Streaming This Weekend
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 27 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 5 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In North Dakota With ND Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 27 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Wisconsin With WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 27 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Texas With TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top