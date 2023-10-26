Place a bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas with our top-listed TX sports betting site below, who also have a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 to claim.



It’s Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou this Saturday – a fight that’s been promoted as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ – as the boxing WBC World Heavyweight Champion clashes with the UFC Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia in a crossover event.

And by joining our featured offshore sportsbook – Bovada – you can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas or any other states that have gambling restrictions.

Best Texas Boxing Betting Site For Fury v Ngannou



Bovada is our top performing Texas sports betting site for boxing and you can sign-up with them by clicking the link here below.

When joining you can also take advantage of their 75% welcome bonus offer (up to $750).

How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in Texas



Betting on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas can be done even though there are still some gambling restrictions in the area. This is because Bovada are an offshore based US sports betting site, and this means they don’t have to follow any state gambling regulations or rules.

You can follow these simple steps below to join.

Join via the link above and then just find the red ‘join’ button on the Bovada site.

Next up, just fill out some basic personal information, like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured securely and safely.

2. Deposit



To start betting with Bovada, you must now deposit into your new account. Head to their banking or cashier area and pick a preferred payment option – there are many to choose from.

If you want the maximum $750 welcome offer free bet, you must deposit $1000. However, smaller amounts qualify too for their bonus too – with a $200 deposit also getting a $150 free bet.

There are many payment options to look out for at Bovada – including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether and Ethereum.

3. Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou with Bovada



You now need to find the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting market.

To do this, go to the Bovada ‘sports’ section and then find ‘boxing’ – which will populate all the upcoming fights.

Find the Fury vs Ngannou bout and this will showcase all the markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

Click on the odds on the market you want to bet on, and this will bring up a betslip where you can add a stake. Any possible winning if the bets should win will also be shown here.

The just place the bet by clicking ‘place bet’.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Betting on boxing isn’t just about who will win, but there are also many associated markets to pick from at Bovada. We’ve listed a few of the more popular below and some examples but be sure to head over to the Bovada site to explore these further.

Plus, if you are looking for some betting inspiration – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting



Moneyline betting on any sport requires you to bet on a player or team to win. This Saturday, Tyson Fury is only -1600 to win, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

However, if you feel Ngannou cause the upset, a $100 win on the UFC fighter at +850 would net a $850 profit.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



The method of victory boxing betting market means you have to select HOW the fight will be won.

There are many options on the Bovada site, including Tyson Fury to win by a technical knockout as one of the favorites in this market at -175.

A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ it would win $57.14 at the odds shown.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting In Boxing



Round betting in boxing requires you to pick which round the fight will be won in – for either fighter.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be staged over 10 rounds, so the full outcomes are listed here.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight finishing in the 7th round at +750 would see a profit of $750.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450