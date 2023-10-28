Boxing Betting

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Texas With TX Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Place a bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas with our top-listed TX sports betting site below, who also have a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 to claim.

It’s Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou this Saturday – a fight that’s been promoted as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ – as the boxing WBC World Heavyweight Champion clashes with the UFC Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia in a crossover event.

And by joining our featured offshore sportsbook – Bovada – you can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas or any other states that have gambling restrictions.

Best Texas Boxing Betting Site For Fury v Ngannou

Bovada is our top performing Texas sports betting site for boxing and you can sign-up with them by clicking the link here below.

When joining you can also take advantage of their 75% welcome bonus offer (up to $750).

$750 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in Texas

Betting on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas can be done even though there are still some gambling restrictions in the area. This is because Bovada are an offshore based US sports betting site, and this means they don’t have to follow any state gambling regulations or rules.

You can follow these simple steps below to join.

1. Sign-up With Bovada

Join via the link above and then just find the red ‘join’ button on the Bovada site.

Next up, just fill out some basic personal information, like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured securely and safely.

2. Deposit

To start betting with Bovada, you must now deposit into your new account. Head to their banking or cashier area and pick a preferred payment option – there are many to choose from.

If you want the maximum $750 welcome offer free bet, you must deposit $1000. However, smaller amounts qualify too for their bonus too – with a $200 deposit also getting a $150 free bet.

There are many payment options to look out for at Bovada – including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether and Ethereum.

3. Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou with Bovada

You now need to find the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting market.

To do this, go to the Bovada ‘sports’ section and then find ‘boxing’ – which will populate all the upcoming fights.

Find the Fury vs Ngannou bout and this will showcase all the markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

Click on the odds on the market you want to bet on, and this will bring up a betslip where you can add a stake. Any possible winning if the bets should win will also be shown here.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Betting on boxing isn’t just about who will win, but there are also many associated markets to pick from at Bovada. We’ve listed a few of the more popular below and some examples but be sure to head over to the Bovada site to explore these further.

Plus, if you are looking for some betting inspiration – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting on any sport requires you to bet on a player or team to win. This Saturday, Tyson Fury is only -1600 to win, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory boxing betting market means you have to select HOW the fight will be won.

There are many options on the Bovada site, including Tyson Fury to win by a technical knockout as one of the favorites in this market at -175.

A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ it would win $57.14 at the odds shown.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting In Boxing

Round betting in boxing requires you to pick which round the fight will be won in – for either fighter.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be staged over 10 rounds, so the full outcomes are listed here.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight finishing in the 7th round at +750 would see a profit of $750.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
View all
