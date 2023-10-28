Bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Tennessee, or ANY US State by using the featured US sports betting site below.



This Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia is being billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ as UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou crosses over into a boxing ring to face the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, but many are also expecting this to just be a warm-up event for Fury with Oleksandr Usyk waiting on the horizon.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetNow – you can bet on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight in any areas that still might have restrictions on gambling.

Best Tennessee Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (100% deposit bonus)

We have selected BetNow as our top featured TN sports betting site for boxing. All you need to do to get started is click below to open an account and you can then claim their $1000 free bet with their 50% deposit welcome bonus.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In TN



Betting on boxing in Tennessee or ANY US state with BetNow is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click above and join BetNow. Find the green ‘Join’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your date of birth, name and email address – which is all stored 100% securely and safely.

2. Deposit Into Your BetNow Account

Log into your new BetNow account and head to the deposit button. Select a deposit payment method and then make your first deposit, which will qualify for their 100% welcome bonus.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $1000, but smaller outlays will still get you a 100% bonus – even a $100 deposit will land you a $100 free bet.

BetNow accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Person2Person.

3. Place Your Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Bets



Click on the ‘sportsbooks’ on the BetNow site and then find the ‘boxing’ section.

Pick the ‘Fury vs Ngannou’ fight and then select the bet you want to place from the many markets on offer – these include the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

We’ve listed a few examples further down the page.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip, where you can add a stake, and this will then show you any potential winnings at those odds.

Once decided on your bet – just click ‘place bet’.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds: Boxing Betting With BetNow



There are plenty of boxing markets to bet with on the Fury vs Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, see below for just some of the options to bettors.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

When betting on the moneyline market in boxing this requires you to bet on a fighter to win.

So, in this case – just pick Fury or Ngannou to win the fight, but with Fury the big favorite you might not get rich betting this way.

Fury is priced at just -1600, which means a $100 win would profit only $6.25. Or if you think there might be an upset, a $100 win on Ngannou at +850 would net a profit of $850 at the odds below.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The boxing ‘method of victory’ market requires you to pick how the Fury vs Ngannou fight will be won. The favorite in this market is a Tyson Fury win by technical knockout at -175, but there are many other options to explore on the BetNow site – including knockout, unanimous decision and split decision.

An example here is a $100 win on Fury winning by technical knockout at -175 would profit $57.14 at the odds shown.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

When Will The Fight End?

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won in (by either boxer)

With the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight set to be staged over 10 rounds there are many options again.

The fight to finish (by either boxer) in rounds 4, 5 or 6 all have odds at +650, so a $100 bet on any of these rounds at those odds would profit $650. You can also be on more than one round, but this would lower any potential winnings.

You can also bet on Fury winning with the fight by it going the distance at +450, which would return $450 for a $100 bet at the odds shown here.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450

Note: all odds on this page are subject to change