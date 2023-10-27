With online sports betting still limited, we show you the best ways to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in South Dakota ahead of their bout this weekend.

Using our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – you can wager on Saturday’s crossover boxing billing in Saudi Arabia.

Those residing in South Dakota, or any state where online sports betting remains restricted, can still place their bets through Bovada.

Best South Dakota Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



After carefully researching the available South Dakota betting sites Bovada stuck out as our top selection.

Not least due to their welcome offer, which afford new users up to $750 in boxing free bets to use this weekend.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In South Dakota



Although you can wager at selected places in-person in South Dakota, online sports betting is still very limited. With Bovada – who are licensed and operate offshore – you can place your bets no matter where you are in the US.

Click the link above to head over to Bovada; once there, just fill out the form. All you will need is a password and an email, so you can begin betting in minutes.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

In order to qualify for the welcome bonus, just make a deposit using your chosen method – this could be fiat currency, or perhaps crypto if you have assets to spare.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou



With an easy-to-use interface, you can find the Fury vs Ngannou markets by clicking on the ‘sports’ section, and heading to the boxing button to bring up the latest boxing matches.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favorite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



Fury is favoured to win by TKO given it is a largely non-competitive fight, but there is value to be had if you think Ngannou can last the whole bout.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



Round betting is also a great way to unearth value, as you can see from the list below

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450