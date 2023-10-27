Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In South Dakota With SD Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury Boxing
Tyson Fury Boxing

With online sports betting still limited, we show you the best ways to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in South Dakota ahead of their bout this weekend.

Using our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – you can wager on Saturday’s crossover boxing billing in Saudi Arabia.

Those residing in South Dakota, or any state where online sports betting remains restricted, can still place their bets through Bovada.

Best South Dakota Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

After carefully researching the available South Dakota betting sites Bovada stuck out as our top selection.

Not least due to their welcome offer, which afford new users up to $750 in boxing free bets to use this weekend.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In South Dakota

Although you can wager at selected places in-person in South Dakota, online sports betting is still very limited. With Bovada – who are licensed and operate offshore – you can place your bets no matter where you are in the US.

1. Join Bovada

Click the link above to head over to Bovada; once there, just fill out the form. All you will need is a password and an email, so you can begin betting in minutes.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

In order to qualify for the welcome bonus, just make a deposit using your chosen method – this could be fiat currency, or perhaps crypto if you have assets to spare.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

With an easy-to-use interface, you can find the Fury vs Ngannou markets by clicking on the ‘sports’ section, and heading to the boxing button to bring up the latest boxing matches.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth  taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favorite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

Fury is favoured to win by TKO given it is a largely non-competitive fight, but there is value to be had if you think Ngannou can last the whole bout.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

Round betting is also a great way to unearth value, as you can see from the list below

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  1h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
USATSI 21546884 168397130 lowres
Editorial
Sam Howell Player Prop Picks vs Chicago Bears
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 5 2023
Arrow to top