Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is the big boxing headline act this Saturday – a fight being called the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ – as the boxing WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Fury, steps into the ring with the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Ngannou.

And by getting an account with our featured offshore sportsbook you can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in North Dakota or any US state that might have gambling bans in place.

Best North Dakota Boxing Betting Site For Fury v Ngannou



The leading US offshore sport betting site are our top performing boxing betting site, where you can find all the best Fury vs Ngannou odds and associated markets to bet on Saturday's event in Saudi Arabia.

How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in North Dakota



Betting on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in North Dakota is possible with offshore sportsbooks, despite the states in the US having gambling restrictions.

In short – you can bet in ANY US state with offshore sportsbooks.

Here’s how to join – just follow the simple steps below.

Go to the Bovada site via the link and join via the red ‘join now’ button.

Just fill out some basic personal details that are all secured securely and safely on their site.

2. Deposit



Choose a payment method to deposit with at Bovada with (listed below) which will fund your new account ready for betting.

Here are the payment options Bovada supports – Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether and Ethereum.

3. Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou with Bovada



You can find the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting market by clicking their ‘sports’ and then ‘boxing’ sections.

This will list the upcoming fights – of which Fury vs Ngannou will be there.

You can then see the Fury vs Ngannou odds and also all the associated markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

Just locate a bet you want to place, click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can put your stake in here and it will also tell you how much winning you can get if the bet wins.

Click ‘place bet’ to get the bet confirmed.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Boxing has many different ways to bet on it – you can, of course, simply select the winner, but there are also several other interesting options, so we’ve listed a few examples below and just how much you might win.

Also – if you are looking for some boxing betting tips – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting on Boxing



Moneyline betting on boxing requires you to bet on a fighter to win. This Saturday, Tyson Fury is the hot favorite and just -1600 to win, so a $100 bet on him would return only a profit of $6.25.

But, if you can smell an upset – a bet on Francis Ngannou for $100 at +850 would net a $850 profit.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



Here you have to choose HOW the fight will be won.

There are lots of options here on the Bovada sportsbook, with Tyson Fury to win by a knockout one of the favorites at +275.

A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ it would win $275 at the odds displayed.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting



Boxing round betting requires you to pick which round the fight will be won in – this includes both Fury and Ngannou.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be over 10 rounds, so all the outcomes are listed below.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight finishing in the 8th round at +850 would see a profit of $850.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450