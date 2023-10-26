Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In New Hampshire With NH Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1

You can unlock $750 worth of boxing free bets below, as we show you the best ways to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in New Hampshire this weekend.

Saudi Arabia hosts one of crossover boxing’s biggest clashes yet, with Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou bout pitting veterans of the fighting world against one and other.

We feature our pick of offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – who allow for seamless wagering from anywhere, meaning you can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in New Hampshire without any restrictions.

Best New Hampshire Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Bovada is our New Hampshire betting site of choice, and for good reason. Not least their generous welcome offer worth up to $750 – just click below to claim now.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Fury Vs Ngannou In New Hampshire

Although online sports betting is legal in New Hampshire, there are very limited sites to access. Our pick for the weekend’s fight, Bovada, comes equipped with a host of unique benefits such as more competitive odds, unrestricted betting and an easy sign-up process.

Just follow these simple steps below to become a member.

1. Join Bovada

By clicking the link above, you can head over to Bovada to make an account. Signing up is made easy by the fact there are limited ‘know your customer’ checks. All you need to an email and a password in mind, all of which are backed by two-factor authentication.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, so there are no shortage of avenues for those who prefer to use alternative currencies.

There are many payment options to pick from, including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether and Ethereum.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

Navigating to the fight markets is straightforward – just find the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu bar, scroll to find ‘boxing’ and make your way to the Fury vs Ngannou button.

Once you have found your chosen bet, load it into your betslip and input your chosen wager amount.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

To provide a little bit of inspiration, take a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Otherwise, we have listed some of the boxing markets currently available on Bovada.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is the heavy favorite heading into Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
