Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Nevada With NV Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury Boxing 1 1
Tyson Fury Boxing 1 1

Using our sportsbook pick, see how you can make full use of up to $750 worth of boxing free bets, as we show the best way to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Nevada.

Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou in Saudi Arabia appears somewhat of a formality, but you never quite know what crossover boxing is going to deliver.

If you are eager to get in on the action and try and dig out some value, we will kindly direct you to our pick of offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – who come equipped with a generous welcome offer for new customers to unlock this weekend.

Best Nevada Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Although there are many options within the state, Bovada are our top Nevada sports betting site pick having been carefully researched by our betting team.

Clicking on the link below will send you there straight away, where $750 in boxing free bets can be redeemed.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Fury Vs Ngannou In Nevada

Online sports betting has been legal and live in Nevada for many years, so residents have likely exhausted all available welcome bonuses and offers.

Not only does Bovada boast a generous new customer bonus, but you will also find competitive odds, unrestricted betting and an easy sign-up process.

Just follow these simple steps below to register.

1. Join Bovada

All you need to an email and a password in mind once you have clicked the link above. The sign-up process is as simple as it gets – you just need to be a US resident and 18 or over.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Both fiat currencies and alternative methods such as cryptocurrency can be used to deposit. Below we have listed just some of the options available on Bovada.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin SV
  • Bitcoin Cash
  • Litecoin
  • Tether
  • Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

One you are logged on to the Bovada sportsbook, simply click on the ‘sports’ tab using the main menu bar.

You can then navigate to boxing, which will bring up the Fury vs Ngannou markets.

Once you have found your chosen bet, load it into your betslip and input your chosen wager amount.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

To provide a little bit of inspiration, take a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

We have also made things a little easier by providing a sneak peek at the latest odds for the most popular markets below.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is the heavy favorite heading into Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won – as is to be expected, Fury to win by TKO holds the shortest odds.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

Round betting is also a popular avenue for boxing bettors, and represents better value than most markets.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 27 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 27 2023

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 27 2023

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 27 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Nebraska With NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 27 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top