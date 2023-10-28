Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Nebraska With NE Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Cai Parry
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Looking to bet on this weekend’s Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing bout? Well read on, as we’ve created a guide on how to bet on Saturday’s clash in Nebraska.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is almost upon us with the highly anticipated crossover clash scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia this coming Saturday.

Online sports betting in Nebraska remains restricted, however you can wager on Saturday’s fight by using Bovada – our top pick from offshore sportsbooks.

Best Nebraska Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

We at SportsLens have chosen Bovada as our Nebraska betting site for this weekend’s fight, and by clicking the link that follows, $750 worth of boxing free bets can be claimed with the sportsbook.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Nebraska

Sports betting may not yet be legalized in Nebraska, but our offshore sportsbook pick Bovada makes wagering in restricted states possible, and you can get involved by following the three steps below.

1. Join Bovada

Click the link to head to Bovada’s website in order to create your account. A few minor details such as an email and password are needed, and your account can be backed up by two-factor authentication to keep your information secure.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

An initial deposit will be needed in your account in order to unlock your welcome bonus, and this can be done through a variety of payment options – including popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

Bovada allows you to bet on a multitude of different sports across the globe, but in order to wager on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, you’ll need to head to the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu, before clicking on ‘boxing’.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks can be seen by clicking on the link, where the latest odds ahead of the fight will be available for your viewing.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is the clear favourite for Saturday’s bout at -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return only $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

Want to bet on the method of victory? Bovada makes this possible, and the odds are as follows.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

Sports fans can also bet on which round they think the fight will be won in, and you can see the odds below.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
