How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Montana With MT Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Montana this weekend? See how to claim up to $750 in boxing free bets using our MT sports betting site pick.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou meet in Saudi Arabia for one of crossover boxing’s biggest events to date.

Although online sports betting is alive and well in Montana, there are plenty of unique benefits to take advantage of when signing up to our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada.

Best Montana Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Bovada is our Montana betting site recommendation for this weekend. Not only will you find exclusive markets to their site, but a generous welcome offer worth up to $750 in bonuses.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Montana

With a rapid sign-up process, follow the simple steps below to become a customer at Bovada in next-to-no time.

1. Join Bovada

Click the link above to head over to Bovada; once there, just fill out the form with your email and a chosen password, and you are all set.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

When depositing, be sure to read the terms and conditions of their offer in order to qualify for the welcome bonus.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

With an easy-to-use interface, you can find the Fury vs Ngannou markets by clicking on the ‘sports’ section, and heading to the boxing button to bring up the latest boxing matches.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth  taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favourite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
