Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Montana this weekend? See how to claim up to $750 in boxing free bets using our MT sports betting site pick.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou meet in Saudi Arabia for one of crossover boxing’s biggest events to date.

Although online sports betting is alive and well in Montana, there are plenty of unique benefits to take advantage of when signing up to our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada.

Best Montana Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



Bovada is our Montana betting site recommendation for this weekend. Not only will you find exclusive markets to their site, but a generous welcome offer worth up to $750 in bonuses.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Montana



With a rapid sign-up process, follow the simple steps below to become a customer at Bovada in next-to-no time.

Click the link above to head over to Bovada; once there, just fill out the form with your email and a chosen password, and you are all set.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

When depositing, be sure to read the terms and conditions of their offer in order to qualify for the welcome bonus.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou



With an easy-to-use interface, you can find the Fury vs Ngannou markets by clicking on the ‘sports’ section, and heading to the boxing button to bring up the latest boxing matches.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favourite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450