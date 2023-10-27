How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

For a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Mississippi, read on – as we have all the information that you’ll need.

Saturday night’s eagerly awaited crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is almost upon us, as the pair prepare to square off in the ring out in Saudi Arabia.

Online sports betting remains illegal in Mississippi unfortunately, but you can still wager on the fight with our top pick from Mississippi offshore sportsbooks – Bovada, who allow betting from restricted states.

Best Mississippi Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



We have chosen Bovada from the available Mississippi betting sites for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. With Bovada, you can claim up to $750 in free bets for Saturday’s fight by following the link below.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi



Unfortunately, online sports betting still hasn’t been fully legalized in the Mississippi region, but thanks to Bovada – you can wager on Saturday’s fight by using the easy to follow steps below.

You must create an account with Bovada if you want to wager on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, and this can be done using your email and creating a password.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

The next step towards wagering on Saturday’s fight is to deposit into your account, which will help you claim your welcome bonus. You can deposit with several different forms of payment, even with some cryptocurrencies too.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

Bovada offer markets on some of the world’s biggest sports, but if you’re only looking to bet on Fury vs Ngannou – here’s what you need to do. Follow the ‘sports’ button on the main menu, and then click ‘boxing’ to find the weekend’s main event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks has all the information that you may need in terms of the latest odds and markets for the fight, and this can be viewed by following the link.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Fury is the clear favorite for Saturday’s action, priced at -1600, which means that a $100 bet on him to win, would earn you a mere $6.25 in winnings.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



You can bet on the method of victory ahead of Saturday night’s fight with Bovada.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



It is also possible to bet on which round you think the fight will be won in, with odds available below.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450