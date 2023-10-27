Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Cai Parry
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to bet on the bout with MN sports betting sites.

The big fight is almost upon us, as Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou in a crossover of the largest proportions in Saudi Arabia this upcoming Saturday.

Unfortunately, online sports betting in Minnesota is still restricted. Not all hope is lost if you’re looking to bet on Saturday’s fight though, as Bovada, who are our top pick from offshore sportsbooks, make it possible for wagering within restricted states.

Best Minnesota Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Our pick from Minnesota betting sites for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is Bovada, who you can claim up to $750 in boxing free bets by clicking the link that follows.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota

As previously eluded to, online sports betting remains illegal in Minnesota. Bovada make it possible to wager within restricted states though, and you can get in on the action by following these easy steps.

1. Join Bovada

The first step to wagering on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is to create an account with Bovada, which you’ll need your email for, as well as a password. For your information to remain secure, Bovada also offer two-factor authentication.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

By depositing money into your Bovada account, you can claim your welcome bonus. Depositing doesn’t come much easier, as you can use several forms of payment, even with selected cryptocurrencies.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

To find Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou markets on the site, follow the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu, before clicking on ‘boxing’ where you’ll be able to find Saturday night’s main event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

To access some of the latest odds for the fight, our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks has all you need, and is ready for your viewing by following the link.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is unsurprisingly a huge favorite for this one, priced at -1600. This means that if you wager $100 on the boxer to win, you’ll earn just $6.25 in winnings.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

Bovada have made betting on the method of victory on Saturday night possible, and the odds are below.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

Confident on what round the fight will be won in? You can wager on this market with the odds that follow.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
