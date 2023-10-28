How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to bet on the bout with MN sports betting sites.

The big fight is almost upon us, as Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou in a crossover of the largest proportions in Saudi Arabia this upcoming Saturday.

Unfortunately, online sports betting in Minnesota is still restricted. Not all hope is lost if you’re looking to bet on Saturday’s fight though, as Bovada, who are our top pick from offshore sportsbooks, make it possible for wagering within restricted states.

Best Minnesota Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



Our pick from Minnesota betting sites for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is Bovada, who you can claim up to $750 in boxing free bets by clicking the link that follows.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota



As previously eluded to, online sports betting remains illegal in Minnesota. Bovada make it possible to wager within restricted states though, and you can get in on the action by following these easy steps.

The first step to wagering on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is to create an account with Bovada, which you’ll need your email for, as well as a password. For your information to remain secure, Bovada also offer two-factor authentication.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

By depositing money into your Bovada account, you can claim your welcome bonus. Depositing doesn’t come much easier, as you can use several forms of payment, even with selected cryptocurrencies.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

To find Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou markets on the site, follow the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu, before clicking on ‘boxing’ where you’ll be able to find Saturday night’s main event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

To access some of the latest odds for the fight, our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks has all you need, and is ready for your viewing by following the link.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is unsurprisingly a huge favorite for this one, priced at -1600. This means that if you wager $100 on the boxer to win, you’ll earn just $6.25 in winnings.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



Bovada have made betting on the method of victory on Saturday night possible, and the odds are below.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



Confident on what round the fight will be won in? You can wager on this market with the odds that follow.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450