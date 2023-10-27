Editorial

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Idaho With ID Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1

See our comprehensive guide below, as we talk you through the best way to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Idaho ahead of Saturday.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou takes place in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and it pits two of the fighting world’s most successful competitors against each other in a crossover of epic proportions.

Although online sports betting remains restricted in Idaho, you can still wager on the fight using our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada.

Best Idaho Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Bovada is our Idaho betting site pick for this weekend. By clicking the link below, you can claim up to $750 worth of boxing free bets.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Idaho

Idaho sports betting remains under discussion among law makers, but for now, you can sign up to Bovada who make wagering possible in restricted states, so follow the simple steps below to become a customer.

1. Join Bovada

Limited ‘know your customer’ checks over at Bovada means all you need is a a few details, such as your email and a password. These are backed up by two-factor authentication for peace of mind.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

In order to unlock your welcome bonus, you will need to make an initial deposit.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

Navigating to the this weekend’s boxing markets is straightforward – just find the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu bar, scroll to find ‘boxing’ and make your way to the Fury vs Ngannou event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth  taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favourite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting

You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  3h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  3h

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  3h

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  4h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Nebraska With NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  4h
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top