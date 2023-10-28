How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Idaho With ID Sports Betting Sites

See our comprehensive guide below, as we talk you through the best way to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Idaho ahead of Saturday.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou takes place in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and it pits two of the fighting world’s most successful competitors against each other in a crossover of epic proportions.

Although online sports betting remains restricted in Idaho, you can still wager on the fight using our top pick from offshore sportsbooks – Bovada.

Best Idaho Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



Bovada is our Idaho betting site pick for this weekend. By clicking the link below, you can claim up to $750 worth of boxing free bets.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Idaho



Idaho sports betting remains under discussion among law makers, but for now, you can sign up to Bovada who make wagering possible in restricted states, so follow the simple steps below to become a customer.

Limited ‘know your customer’ checks over at Bovada means all you need is a a few details, such as your email and a password. These are backed up by two-factor authentication for peace of mind.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Bovada is home to a varied line-up of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

In order to unlock your welcome bonus, you will need to make an initial deposit.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou



Navigating to the this weekend’s boxing markets is straightforward – just find the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu bar, scroll to find ‘boxing’ and make your way to the Fury vs Ngannou event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below to get a sneak peek of some of the latest odds ahead of this weekend’s fight – it also might be worth taking a look at our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is inevitably the favourite for Saturday at only -1600, so a $100 bet on him would return just $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



The method of victory is picking how the fight will be won.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450