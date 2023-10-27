How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s bout.

Saturday night sees the highly anticipated crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take place in Saudi Arabia, with fans eagerly awaiting the first ring of the bell.

Despite talks of legalization, online sports betting remains restricted in the state of Georgia, but you can still wager on the bout with Bovada, who are our top pick from offshore sportsbooks.

Best Georgia Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



We have chosen Bovada as our pick from Georgia betting sites for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. By following the link below, you can claim upwards of $750 in free bets for the boxing fight.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia



Online sports betting is still illegal in Georgia unfortunately, but if you’re still looking to wager – you can do so by using Bovada, who make betting possible in restricted states. Follow the three easy steps below.

You can join Bovada by following the link provided, and you just need a few details in order to complete your sign-up. Your email, and a password is required, and can be secured by two-factor authentication.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

If you’re looking to secure a welcome bonus, you can do so by depositing into your account. This can be done through several different forms of payment, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

Bovada gives you the option of betting on many different sports from around the globe, but you can find markets for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou by clicking on ‘sports’ and then ‘boxing’.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Our list of Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks provide you with the latest odds for Saturday’s fight in Saudi Arabia, and you can view these by clicking the link.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Tyson Fury is a massive favourite among sports betting sites, priced at -1600 to defeat Francis Ngannou, so a $100 bet on him would return a mere $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



You can bet on the method of victory, along with a whole host of other markets with Bovada.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



Bovada also make it possible to bet on which round you think the fight will be won in.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450